Hong Kong stocks end with steep losses

AFP 02 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished with losses Thursday as global markets went into retreat on recession fears with central banks pushing interest rates higher to stem a surge in inflation.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.00 percent, or 212.81 points, to 21,082.13.

But the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.42 percent, or 13.30 points, to 3,195.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.69 percent, or 13.86 points, to 2,026.51.

