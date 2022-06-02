Economic growth faces turbulence

The latest Monthly Economic Update & Outlook (May 2022) recently issued the finance division admits to strong GDP growth of 5.97 percent achieved in FY22. However, will the ongoing fiscal situation and external sector performance and outlook sustain the growth momentum – it doesn’t look like it. The government highlights that it is taking all possible measures to address the downside risks, but it is also wary of the several internal and external shocks that the economy is facing or will face in the coming months.

External shocks that will axe through growth for FY23 have to do with global inflation. The main external sources of inflation are international commodity prices, particularly oil and food prices.Internally, the economic flight is already facing severe turbulence. The proverbial air pockets are many including political uncertainty, inflation, forex reserves and depreciating currency, and high external deficits.

Government’s outlookfor the economy is jittery. The international oil prices will most likely remain high with chances of increasing further. This has a direct impact on inflation, which is already sky rocketing. The government admits that even though the pass through of international commodity prices is partially contained, the CPI will be high. Consumer Price Index (CPI clocked in at 13.8 percent in May 2022, compared to 13.4 percent in April 2022, and 10.9 percent in May 2021.

LSM growth that has continued to show high growth also faces the risk of rising geo political tensions rising interest rates and commodity prices which will slowdown growth in the following months. As per the finance division, the impact on exports might not show due to exports-oriented policies and growth recovery in Pakistan’s main export partners; while hopes are pinned to the remittances growth as usual. Foreign direct investment though not mentioned, will slip further down due to the political uncertainty in the country.

Amid the external risks and internal imbalances, the step forward is about restricting demand. Government’s short term efforts would include restrictive fiscal and monetary policies; while the long term policies would be centered on restoring certainty and confidence through supply oriented policies.