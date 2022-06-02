Schadenfreude, self-harm, and the public

Over the past two months, the coalition government has aimlessly attempted to resist the inevitable. Many theories have been offered for the wisdom (or lack thereof) behind the delay in raising fuel prices. But if the objective was to gradually ease into the indirect inflationary impact, then mission well-accomplished! If May-22 CPI report card is any guide, it appears even the ‘non-increase’ is already being priced in!

Just a quick look at the food sub-indices of CPI is enough to unravel the botch job, especially if window dressing was priority number #1. Even though the partial adjustment in fuel prices trickled only towards month-end, the food sub-index has risen at the fastest pace since July 2020. Back then, it was PTI which mishandled the wheat shortage in Punjab, sending prices in an uncontrollable frenzy. This time, it is the ‘non-government’ in Punjab, and the ruling family’s penchant for price-management. Meanwhile, it is the citizens who can never catch a break.

Back in April, the people were told that “real men were finally back in charge”, and will get things done. Instead, we got a finance minister who never tires of reaffirming his commitment to taking the necessary steps, yet has fewer agencies than Napoleon at St. Helena. The outcome? Food prices have escalated by an average 2.25 percent across urban, rural, and wholesale indices month-on-month, decimating the gains from significant seasonal decline in prices of perishables.

Meanwhile, GoP surrogates remind us that a complete phasing out of fuel subsidy will unleash an inflation monster which will take the monthly number from sweet -teens to twenties. GoP might think the decision can wait, but market forces clearly don’t. Within WPI, the surge in prices of food commodities – grains, cereals etc – foretells what could best be termed the revenge of “non-perishables”.

Prices are up by average 15 percent not just in items where there is shortfall (e.g. wheat), or currency depreciation adjustment (e.g. pulses & edible oil), but also in rice and maize which previously boasted of exportable surplus. USC and sasta bazaars can help in window dressing Urban-CPI and SPI indices, but it is much harder to get the WPI genie back in the bottle once it is out.

Many experts insist that the economy needs shock therapy. Rather than heeding that advice, it looks that the coalition government has instead opted for self-harm. Meanwhile, the jilted lovers (aka captain and his band of merry men) can take joy in schadenfreude. Only that the torture victims are the rest of us.