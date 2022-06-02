ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.83%)
ASL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.67%)
AVN 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.12%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FNEL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGGL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
GGL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.89%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
MLCF 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.8%)
PACE 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PTC 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
TPL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.92%)
TPLP 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.75%)
TREET 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
TRG 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.61%)
UNITY 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
WAVES 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.99%)
YOUW 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,188 Decreased By -56.3 (-1.33%)
BR30 15,171 Decreased By -263.8 (-1.71%)
KSE100 42,330 Decreased By -426 (-1%)
KSE30 16,149 Decreased By -146.4 (-0.9%)
Indian shares edge lower, Hero MotoCorp top loser

Reuters 02 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched lower early on Thursday, dragged by losses across the board as global sentiment soured and investors moved away from riskier assets due to concerns over high inflation and the risk of recession.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.23% at 16,485.65 by 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.12% to 55,315.87.

In the previous session, both indexes swung between gains and losses for most of the day and settled slightly lower as pharma and technology stocks fell.

Indian shares drop for second day as IT, pharma stocks drag

On Thursday, automaker Hero MotoCorp and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation fell 2.6% and 1.9%, respectively, and were the top percentage losers on the Nifty 50 index.

A 1% gain in index heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries limited losses on the Nifty 50.

Conglomerate Reliance said on Wednesday its retail arm’s unit Reliance Brands and Italy’s Plastic Legno SPA signed a joint venture deal to buy a 40% stake in Plastic Legno SPA’s toy manufacturing business in India.

Meanwhile, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1% in morning trade amid worries over inflation and recession.

Indian shares

