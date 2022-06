ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the budget session of the National Assembly on June 6 (Monday), the President House said on Wednesday.

Government to present budget on June 10

The session will be held at 4 pm at the Parliament House. The federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 will be presented in the session on June 10 (Friday). The session has been convened under Article 54(1) of the Constitution.