Total cadre strength of PCS officials increases to 597

Sohail Sarfraz 02 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The total cadre strength of the Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) officials has been increased to 597 as of June 1, 2022, after the creation of the Directorate General of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In this connection, the FBR issued a notification here on Wednesday.

Consequent to the creation of eight new posts for BS-21 (one post) and BS-20 (seven posts) for the Directorate General of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its Special Economic Zone in Pakistan Customs Service, the cadre strength of the PCS under the administrative control of the FBR has been revised at 597, the FBR said.

Out of total strength, Grade-17 officials are 146, Grade-18, 164, Grade-19, 162, Grade-20, 92, Grade-21, 30, and cadre strength of Grade-22 officials of the PCS now stands at three.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

