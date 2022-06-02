Upper Indus basin likely to witness increase in base water flow

KARACHI: The upper Indus basin is expected to witness an increase in base water flow because of a growing snowmelt in northern areas in June 2022, the Met Office said on Wednesday. In the monthly outlook, it said that the above normal temperature over high altitude areas is likely to trigger snowmelt in north of the country at an increased rate during June, which may grow water flow in upper Indus basin.

Daytime temperatures are likely to remain above normal all over the country, especially during first fortnight. Overall, a tendency for above normal rainfall is expected over most parts of the country. Pre-monsoon rains are expected to start from third week of June. Second half of the month is likely to be wetter than the first one.

Northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and the adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Sindh are expected to receive above normal rainfall during this month. Most parts of Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan may receive nearly normal rainfall during June 2022.

“Currently, La-Nina condition is prevailing and is likely to continue with weak intensity during June 2022, while the IOD condition is expected to remain in negative state, with increasing intensity towards the end of the forecast month”, the Met said.

In the next 24 hours: mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. But, south Punjab and upper Sindh may see a very hot weather.

Rain, thunderstorm with dust raising gusty winds are likely at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and upper Punjab.

A very hot and dry weather is expected to persist in Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Khairpur districts with a maximum daytime temperature ranging between 46 degrees Celsius and 48 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts may witness a maximum temperature between 42 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius. Temperature in Karachi is likely to remain up to 37 degrees Celsius with 80 percent humidity.

In the past 24 hours: weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

Jacobabad, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad were the hottest places in the country 47 degrees Celsius, each, followed by Sibbi, Mohenjo-Daro, Larkana, Sakrand, Bahawalpur and Khanpur 45, each.

However, isolated rain, thunderstorm with dust raising winds occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Potohar region.

Islamabad Airport received 15 mm of rainfall, Kakul 10 mm, Chakwal 9 mm and Jhelum 5 mm.

