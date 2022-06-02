Certificate Course for Nurse Educators: Second line master trainer training workshop being organized

KARACHI: The second line Master Trainer Training Workshop on Certificate Course for Nurse Educators is being hosted here. Dr Sara Salman, Provincial Head of WHO, said “Secretary Sindh Nurses Examination Board Khair-un-Nisa has been with us for three years and trained 8,000 nurses and midwives and deputed in HDU/ICU/Isolation Centres and well managed during the pandemic Covid-19 and provided support to the health department, Govt of Sindh.

Guest of Honour Dr Rozina Karmliani, Dean of AKU, said “Khair-un-Nisa is doing excellent work for the development of the nursing profession. I watched her performance in Sindh and she is the Florence Nightingale of this era.”

During the pandemic Covid-19 emergency, Chief Guest Dr Jumman DG Health recognized her hard work and services to the nation. She was sent to NCOC for her outstanding performance in managing the pandemic Covid-19 emergency in Sindh.

Masood Ishrat, Registrar Sindh Ombudsman, said the teachers’ training workshop was in need of time and Khair-un-Nisa was doing well. Khair-un-Nisa Khan briefed the purpose of arranging this workshop to enhance capacity building of faculty members across the Sindh. This course helps nursing educators to explore and learn more about modern nursing education.

In this regard, faculties from various schools of nursing are invited to deliver lectures, interactive sessions, and group discussions. “We selected the candidates from different public colleges of nursing to participate in this course. I think that the participants learned more knowledge regarding the topic covered in this workshop.”

Khair-un-Nisa and Dr Sara frequently visited and found that the workshop was really interesting and fruitful for nursing educators. Khair-un-Nisa requested to DG Health Dr Juman Bahoto and Dr Sara Salman to organise one workshop for management training for principal nursing colleges.

Different renowned professors, researchers, guest speakers, and academicians were invited from all over Sindh, including Dr Yasmin Amarsi, Dr Rubina Barolia, Dr KhairulNissa Aajni, Prof Tazeen Saeed, Dr Sumaira Punjwani, Alia Nasir, Shakila Laghari, Nazneen, Dr Dildar, M Rehan, Abdul Manan, Abdul Karim etc.

