Justice Sadiq made Sindh Services Tribunal chairman

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh’s Law, and Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department has notified the following:

In consultation with the Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh and with the approval of the Competent Authority i.e. Chief Minister Sindh, former Justice Sadiq Hussain Bhatti is appointed as chairman, Sindh Services Tribunal under sub-Section (3) & (4) of Section 3 of the Sindh Service Tribunal Act, 1973 (amended in 2014), for a period of three years only with effect from the date of expiry of the period of appointment of ex-Justice Muhammad Sadiq Leghari as Chairperson, Sindh Service Tribunal, i.e. 18.07.2022.

He shall be entitled to receive the pay, allowances and perquisites as admissible to a Judge of High Court, on the same terms and conditions as determined by the President’s Order issued from time to time, pursuant to the amendment in the Sindh Service Tribunal (Chairman & Members) Conditions of Service Rules, 1985 issued vide Notification of Services, General Administration and Coordination Department dated 23.07.2014.

On the recommendation of the Honorable Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh and with the approval of the competent authority i.e. Chief Minister Sindh, Surriya Mehboob, District & Sessions Judge, presently posted as Member, Sindh Service Tribunal is repatriated to the High Court of Sindh with immediate effect.

On the recommendation of the Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh, Government of Sindh has appointed Tariq Mehmood Khoso, District & Sessions Judge as Member, Sindh Service Tribunal for a period of three years only with effect from the date he assumes the charge of the said post in place of Surriya Mehboob, repatriated to the High Court of Sindh.

