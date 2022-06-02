Loans to SMEs: SMEDA CEO lauds SBP’s policies

LAHORE: Hashim Raza, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), in a meeting with Ms Sima Kamil, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday, discussed modalities of the special initiatives proposed in the SME Policy for enhancing SMEs’ access to finance. The meeting was also attended the other senior SBP officials.

Deputy Governor SBP said that SME sector is priority of the SBP, which has also been reflected in the recent SME financing schemes of the bank. She assured to extend the fullest cooperation in further improving the access to finance for SMEs.

The initiatives introduced in the new SME policy in this regard would be looked after carefully, she added.

CEO SMEDA Hashim Raza, while expressing his views on this occasion, highly applauded SBP’s efforts to help promote SME financing through banking industry.

