ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.63%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
FNEL 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.97%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
PACE 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PRL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.71%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TELE 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.26%)
TPL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
TPLP 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.74%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
TRG 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.63%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
YOUW 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -45.6 (-1.06%)
BR30 15,435 Decreased By -204.8 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,756 Decreased By -322.1 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,296 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Loans to SMEs: SMEDA CEO lauds SBP’s policies

Recorder Report 02 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Hashim Raza, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), in a meeting with Ms Sima Kamil, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday, discussed modalities of the special initiatives proposed in the SME Policy for enhancing SMEs’ access to finance. The meeting was also attended the other senior SBP officials.

Deputy Governor SBP said that SME sector is priority of the SBP, which has also been reflected in the recent SME financing schemes of the bank. She assured to extend the fullest cooperation in further improving the access to finance for SMEs.

The initiatives introduced in the new SME policy in this regard would be looked after carefully, she added.

CEO SMEDA Hashim Raza, while expressing his views on this occasion, highly applauded SBP’s efforts to help promote SME financing through banking industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP Smeda Hashim Raza SME Sector Ms Sima Kamil

Comments

1000 characters

Loans to SMEs: SMEDA CEO lauds SBP’s policies

May CPI inflation rises 13.8pc YoY

Fuel Cost Adjustment: Over Rs280bn additional burden to be passed on to consumers in three months

Power supply to export-oriented sectors till 30th: Finance Ministry puts MoC on the defensive

Excepting Indonesia, 2pc ACDs removed on import of palm oil

PBS expands basket of selected items

Budget session: President summons NA on 6th

‘Torture’ on PTI workers: ‘Registration’ of case against Sanaullah ordered

Essential telecom services: Mobile companies seek reduction in WHT

Overdue receivables: CPHGC approaches PM’s office

Pakistan among top 3 countries for cryptocurrency adoption?

Read more stories