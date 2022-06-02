KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 183,664 tonnes of cargo comprising 143,796 tonnes of import cargo and 39,868 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 143,796 comprised of 90,937 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,648 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,469 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 45,742 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 39,868 tonnes comprised of 32,185 tonnes of containerized cargo, 173 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 210 tonnes of Rice and 7,300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 9444 containers comprising of 6751 containers import and 2693 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1517 of 20’s and 2337 of 40’s loaded while 12 of 20’s and 274 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 781 of 20’s and 354 of 40’s loaded containers while 240 of 20’s and 482 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Wednesday.

Around 08 ships namely, Xin Hong Kong, TM Lustrous, TSS Glory, Oel Kedarnath, U Glory, Victory Light, Serena and SG Pegasus have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 04 ships, namely Baltic Bridge, MT Lahore, Msc Malin and Mol Genesis have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly 11 cargoes namely, Ital Usidimare, California Trader, Norther Dedication, Uranus, Tiana, Hyundai Oakland, MT Shalamar, Golden Denise, SG Friendship, Paniz and Atlantis Trade were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them,a coal carrier ‘Pavo Bright’ left the Port on Wednesday morning, while two more ships, Sealand Washington and Yangze-6 are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 143,679 tonnes, comprising 82,893 tonnes imports cargo and 60,786 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,380` Containers (1,344 TEUs Imports and 3,036 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, FG Rotterdam, Selena, Nefeli and Mol Genesis & another ship, EM Astoria

carrying, Chemicals, Coal, Soyabean and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, PIBT, FAP and QICT on Wednesday, 1st June, while another containers ship navios constellation is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 2nd June-2022.

