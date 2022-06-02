Markets
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 01, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Meltemi Disc Alpine Marine 30-05-2022
Mogas Services
OP-2 SG Disc Alpine Marine 31-05-2022
Pegasus Chemical Services
OP-3 Mei Lin Disc Trans maritime 29-05-2022
Wan Mogas Pvt. Ltd
B-1 Clsius Load East Wind
Mexico Ethanol Shipping Company 21-05-2022
B-2 Victory Disc East Wind
Light Chemical Shipping Company 31-05-2022
B-9/B-8 Oel Disc Load East Wind
Kedarnath Container Shipping Company 31-05-2022
B-11/B-10 Ken Disc Soya East Wind
Star Been Seeds Shipping Company 26-05-2022
B-11/B-12 TM Disc Soya Indus Shipping 31-05-2022
Lustrous Been Seeds Pvt. Ltd
B-15/B-14 Serena Load Talc Project 31-05-2022
Powder Shipping
B-16/B-17 U Disc General Legend Shipping
Glory Cargo & Logistic 31-05-2022
Nmb-1 Maliki Load Wheat Al Faizan 17-05-2022
Straw International
Nmb-1 Al Load Wheat Latif Trading 12-05-2022
Fager 1 Straw Company
Nmb-2 Habibi Load Wheat N.S Shipping 11-05-2022
Straw Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Arman 10 Load Trade Link 27-05-2022
Rice International
B-21 Sea Load Al Muqarab
Wolf Rice Ship & Logistic 28-05-2022
B-26/B-27 OOCL Disc Load OOCL 30-05-2022
Charleston Container Pakistan
B-28/B-29 TSS Disc Load Feeder 31-05-2022
Glory Container Logistic
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/3 Xin Hong Disc Load Cosco Shipping
Kong Container Lines Pakistan 31-05-2022
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
TSS Glory 01-06-2022 Disc. Load Feeder Logistic
Container
Oel Kedarnath 01-06-2022 Disc Load East Wind
Container Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ital Usidimare 01-06-2022 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
California Trader 01-06-2022 D/L Container X-press Feeder
Shipping Agency
Northern Dedicatio01-06-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Uranus 01-06-2022 D/L Container International Ports
& Ship Services
Tiana 01-06-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic
Hyundai Oakland 02-06-2022 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
M.T Shalamar 02-06-2022 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Shipping Corp.
Golden Denise 02-06-2022 L/2500 Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
SG Friendship 02-06-2022 D/4000 Base Oil Alpine Marine
Services Pvt. Ltd
Paniz 02-06-2022 L/1750 Rice Balouchistan
Shipping
Co Pvt. Ltd
Atlantis Trade 02-06-2022 L/12000 Rice -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Baltic Bridge 01-06-2022 Container Ship -
M.T Lahore 01-06-2022 Tanker -
Msc Malin 01-06-2022 Container Ship -
Mol Genesis 01-06-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 VTC Rice Ocean May. 30, 2022
Ocean World
MW-2 Peristil Rice East May. 29, 2022
Wind
MW-4 Ocean Coal Wilhelmsen May. 31, 2022
Venus
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Silver Soyabean Alpine May. 31, 2022
Carolyn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Nil
QICT Sealand Containers Maersk May. 31, 2022
Washington
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC May 31, 2022
Eugenia
QICT Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Euro Furnace PNSC May 31, 2022
Integrity oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Yangze-6 Soyabean Alpine May. 28, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Pavo Bright Coal Posiedon June 01, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Sealand
Washington Containers Maersk June 01, 2022
Yazgze-6 Soyabean Alpine -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Mol Genesis Containers O.N.E June 01, 2022
FG
Rotterdam Chemicals Alpine -
Nefeli Soyabean Ocean Services -
Selena Coal Ocean Services -
Octa Lune Chemicals Alpine Waiting for barth
Atlantic
Sakura Soyabean Ocean Services -
Prestigious Condensate Alpine -
Petrel Bulker Rice Ocean Services -
JbuSchelde Chemicals Asia Marine -
Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine -
Al-Soor Gas oil GAC -
EM Astoria Containers Maersk Pak -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
EM Astoria Containers Maersk June 01, 2022
=============================================================================
