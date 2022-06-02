KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 01, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Meltemi Disc Alpine Marine 30-05-2022 Mogas Services OP-2 SG Disc Alpine Marine 31-05-2022 Pegasus Chemical Services OP-3 Mei Lin Disc Trans maritime 29-05-2022 Wan Mogas Pvt. Ltd B-1 Clsius Load East Wind Mexico Ethanol Shipping Company 21-05-2022 B-2 Victory Disc East Wind Light Chemical Shipping Company 31-05-2022 B-9/B-8 Oel Disc Load East Wind Kedarnath Container Shipping Company 31-05-2022 B-11/B-10 Ken Disc Soya East Wind Star Been Seeds Shipping Company 26-05-2022 B-11/B-12 TM Disc Soya Indus Shipping 31-05-2022 Lustrous Been Seeds Pvt. Ltd B-15/B-14 Serena Load Talc Project 31-05-2022 Powder Shipping B-16/B-17 U Disc General Legend Shipping Glory Cargo & Logistic 31-05-2022 Nmb-1 Maliki Load Wheat Al Faizan 17-05-2022 Straw International Nmb-1 Al Load Wheat Latif Trading 12-05-2022 Fager 1 Straw Company Nmb-2 Habibi Load Wheat N.S Shipping 11-05-2022 Straw Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Arman 10 Load Trade Link 27-05-2022 Rice International B-21 Sea Load Al Muqarab Wolf Rice Ship & Logistic 28-05-2022 B-26/B-27 OOCL Disc Load OOCL 30-05-2022 Charleston Container Pakistan B-28/B-29 TSS Disc Load Feeder 31-05-2022 Glory Container Logistic ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2/3 Xin Hong Disc Load Cosco Shipping Kong Container Lines Pakistan 31-05-2022 ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= TSS Glory 01-06-2022 Disc. Load Feeder Logistic Container Oel Kedarnath 01-06-2022 Disc Load East Wind Container Shipping Company ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Ital Usidimare 01-06-2022 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt. Ltd California Trader 01-06-2022 D/L Container X-press Feeder Shipping Agency Northern Dedicatio01-06-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Uranus 01-06-2022 D/L Container International Ports & Ship Services Tiana 01-06-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic Hyundai Oakland 02-06-2022 D/L Container United Marine Agencies M.T Shalamar 02-06-2022 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Shipping Corp. Golden Denise 02-06-2022 L/2500 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company SG Friendship 02-06-2022 D/4000 Base Oil Alpine Marine Services Pvt. Ltd Paniz 02-06-2022 L/1750 Rice Balouchistan Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd Atlantis Trade 02-06-2022 L/12000 Rice - ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Baltic Bridge 01-06-2022 Container Ship - M.T Lahore 01-06-2022 Tanker - Msc Malin 01-06-2022 Container Ship - Mol Genesis 01-06-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 VTC Rice Ocean May. 30, 2022 Ocean World MW-2 Peristil Rice East May. 29, 2022 Wind MW-4 Ocean Coal Wilhelmsen May. 31, 2022 Venus ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Silver Soyabean Alpine May. 31, 2022 Carolyn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Nil QICT Sealand Containers Maersk May. 31, 2022 Washington ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC May 31, 2022 Eugenia QICT Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Euro Furnace PNSC May 31, 2022 Integrity oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Yangze-6 Soyabean Alpine May. 28, 2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Pavo Bright Coal Posiedon June 01, 2022 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Sealand Washington Containers Maersk June 01, 2022 Yazgze-6 Soyabean Alpine - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Mol Genesis Containers O.N.E June 01, 2022 FG Rotterdam Chemicals Alpine - Nefeli Soyabean Ocean Services - Selena Coal Ocean Services - Octa Lune Chemicals Alpine Waiting for barth Atlantic Sakura Soyabean Ocean Services - Prestigious Condensate Alpine - Petrel Bulker Rice Ocean Services - JbuSchelde Chemicals Asia Marine - Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine - Al-Soor Gas oil GAC - EM Astoria Containers Maersk Pak - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= EM Astoria Containers Maersk June 01, 2022 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022