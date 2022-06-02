ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
Recorder Report 02 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 01, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Meltemi        Disc           Alpine Marine      30-05-2022
                                 Mogas          Services
OP-2              SG             Disc           Alpine Marine      31-05-2022
                  Pegasus        Chemical       Services
OP-3              Mei Lin        Disc           Trans maritime     29-05-2022
                  Wan            Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
B-1               Clsius         Load           East Wind
                  Mexico         Ethanol        Shipping Company   21-05-2022
B-2               Victory        Disc           East Wind
                  Light          Chemical       Shipping Company   31-05-2022
B-9/B-8           Oel            Disc Load      East Wind
                  Kedarnath      Container      Shipping Company   31-05-2022
B-11/B-10         Ken            Disc Soya      East Wind
                  Star            Been Seeds    Shipping Company   26-05-2022
B-11/B-12         TM             Disc Soya      Indus Shipping     31-05-2022
                  Lustrous       Been Seeds     Pvt. Ltd
B-15/B-14         Serena         Load Talc      Project            31-05-2022
                                 Powder         Shipping
B-16/B-17         U              Disc General   Legend Shipping
                  Glory          Cargo          & Logistic         31-05-2022
Nmb-1             Maliki         Load Wheat     Al Faizan          17-05-2022
                                 Straw          International
Nmb-1             Al             Load Wheat     Latif Trading      12-05-2022
                  Fager 1        Straw          Company
Nmb-2             Habibi         Load Wheat     N.S Shipping       11-05-2022
                                 Straw          Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Arman 10       Load           Trade Link         27-05-2022
                                 Rice           International
B-21              Sea            Load           Al Muqarab
                  Wolf           Rice           Ship & Logistic    28-05-2022
B-26/B-27         OOCL           Disc Load      OOCL               30-05-2022
                  Charleston     Container       Pakistan
B-28/B-29         TSS            Disc Load      Feeder             31-05-2022
                  Glory          Container      Logistic
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/3         Xin Hong       Disc Load      Cosco Shipping
                  Kong           Container      Lines Pakistan     31-05-2022
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
TSS Glory         01-06-2022     Disc. Load                   Feeder Logistic
                                 Container
Oel Kedarnath     01-06-2022     Disc Load                          East Wind
                                 Container                   Shipping Company
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ital Usidimare    01-06-2022     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
California Trader 01-06-2022     D/L Container                 X-press Feeder
                                                              Shipping Agency
Northern Dedicatio01-06-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                            Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Uranus            01-06-2022     D/L Container            International Ports
                                                              & Ship Services
Tiana             01-06-2022     D/L Container                Feeder Logistic
Hyundai Oakland   02-06-2022     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
M.T Shalamar      02-06-2022     D/72000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                 Oil                           Shipping Corp.
Golden Denise     02-06-2022     L/2500 Ethanol                     East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
SG Friendship     02-06-2022     D/4000 Base Oil                Alpine Marine
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
Paniz             02-06-2022     L/1750 Rice                     Balouchistan
                                                                     Shipping
                                                                  Co Pvt. Ltd
Atlantis Trade    02-06-2022     L/12000 Rice                               -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Baltic Bridge     01-06-2022     Container Ship                             -
M.T Lahore        01-06-2022     Tanker                                     -
Msc Malin         01-06-2022     Container Ship                             -
Mol Genesis       01-06-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              VTC            Rice           Ocean           May. 30, 2022
                  Ocean                         World
MW-2              Peristil       Rice           East            May. 29, 2022
                                                Wind
MW-4              Ocean          Coal           Wilhelmsen      May. 31, 2022
                  Venus
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Silver         Soyabean       Alpine          May. 31, 2022
                  Carolyn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Nil
QICT              Sealand        Containers     Maersk          May. 31, 2022
                  Washington
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC              May 31, 2022
                  Eugenia
QICT              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Euro           Furnace        PNSC             May 31, 2022
                  Integrity      oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Yangze-6       Soyabean       Alpine          May. 28, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Pavo Bright       Coal           Posiedon                       June 01, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Sealand
Washington        Containers     Maersk                         June 01, 2022
Yazgze-6          Soyabean       Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Mol Genesis       Containers     O.N.E                          June 01, 2022
FG
Rotterdam         Chemicals      Alpine                                     -
Nefeli            Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
Selena            Coal           Ocean Services                             -
Octa Lune         Chemicals      Alpine                     Waiting for barth
Atlantic
Sakura            Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
Prestigious       Condensate     Alpine                                     -
Petrel Bulker     Rice           Ocean Services                             -
JbuSchelde        Chemicals      Asia Marine                                -
Jag Pavitra       Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Al-Soor           Gas oil        GAC                                        -
EM Astoria        Containers     Maersk Pak                                 -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
EM Astoria        Containers     Maersk                         June 01, 2022
=============================================================================

