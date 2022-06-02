Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (June 01, 2022)....
02 Jun, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (June 01, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.82200 0.82386 0.82686 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 1.11986 1.01657 1.11986 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.61071 1.53100 1.61071 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.10600 2.07114 2.10600 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.74000 2.68886 2.74843 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments