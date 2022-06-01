Fire breaks out at departmental store in Karachi

A fire broke out on Wednesday in the warehouse of Chase store, located opposite Karachi Central Jail, Aaj News reported.

The fire broke out in the morning in the basement of the departmental store, where oil containers were kept, sources told Business Recorder. Due to the severity, fire brigade vehicles from all over the city were called on the spot and the fire was contained before it could spread to the upper floors.

An eyewitness reported thick plumes of smoke billowing out of the store and police and rescue teams were seen helping bring the fire under control.

The staff and customers of the departmental store have been evacuated. No casualties have been reported so far.