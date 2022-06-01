ANL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
ASC 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.42%)
ASL 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
BOP 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
CNERGY 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
FFL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
FNEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
GGGL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.6%)
GGL 17.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
GTECH 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PRL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.38%)
PTC 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TELE 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPLP 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
TRG 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
UNITY 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
BR100 4,286 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,608 Decreased By -32.1 (-0.2%)
KSE100 43,018 Decreased By -60.1 (-0.14%)
KSE30 16,442 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

GLOBAL ECONOMY: Asia’s factory activity slows in May as China COVID curbs weigh

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Asia’s factory activity slowed in May as China’s heavy-handed coronavirus curbs continued to disrupt supply chains and dampen demand, adding to woes for some countries in the region that are already struggling with surging raw material prices.

Manufacturers slowed activity last month in economies ranging from Japan to Taiwan and Malaysia, business surveys showed on Wednesday, a sign of the challenge policymakers face in combating inflation with tighter monetary policy - without crippling growth.

China’s Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 48.1 in May, improving slightly from 46.0 the previous month but staying below the 50-point threshold that separates contraction from expansion, a private survey showed.

The outcome was in line with Tuesday’s official data that showed China’s factory activity fell at a slower pace in May.

While COVID curbs are now being rolled back in some cities, suggesting the country’s manufacturing slump has bottomed out, analysts do not expect a rapid economic rebound like that in early 2020, saying fears of fresh outbreaks will continue to weigh on confidence and demand.

“Disruptions to supply chains and goods distribution may gradually ease as Shanghai’s lockdown ends. But we’re not out of the woods as China hasn’t abandoned its zero-COVID policy altogether,” said Toru Nishihama, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.

“Rising inflation is forcing some Asian central banks to tighten monetary policy. There’s also the risk of market volatility from U.S. interest rate hikes. Given such layers of risks, Asia’s economy may remain weak for most of this year.”

China spillover

Lockdowns in China have snarled regional and global logistics and supply chains, with both Japan and South Korea reporting sharp declines in output.

Japan’s manufacturing activity grew at the weakest pace in three months in May and manufacturers reported a renewed rise in input costs, the PMI survey showed, as the fallout from China’s lockdowns and the Ukraine conflict pressured the economy.

India’s March qtr GDP growth at one-year low as prices hit consumers

The final au Jibun Bank Japan PMI fell to a seasonally adjusted 53.3 in May from the previous month’s 53.5, marking the slowest pace since February.

“Both output and new orders rose at softer rates, with the latter rising at the weakest pace for eight months amid sustained supply chain disruption and raw material price hikes,” said Usamah Bhatti, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Disruptions were exacerbated by renewed lockdown restrictions across China, and contributed to a further sharp lengthening of suppliers’ delivery times.”

Factory activity in the Philippines also slowed to 54.1 in May from 54.3 in April, while that for Malaysia fell to 50.1 from 51.6 in April, PMI surveys showed. Taiwan’s manufacturing activity stood at 50.0 in May, down from 51.7 from April.

In a glimmer of hope, South Korea’s exports grew at a faster pace in May than a month earlier, data showed on Wednesday, as a rise in shipments to Europe and United States more than offset the fallout from China.

South Korea’s monthly trade data, the first to be released among major exporting economies, is considered a bellwether for global trade.

India’s factory activity expanded at a better-than-expected pace in May, with demand resilient despite persistently high inflation.

Malaysia Taiwan Asia’s factory activity Jibun Bank Japan China COVID curbs China’s Caixin

Comments

1000 characters

GLOBAL ECONOMY: Asia’s factory activity slows in May as China COVID curbs weigh

Import of 0.2MMT granular urea on G2G basis: TCP allowed to sign MoU with Chinese firm

Relief to masses against POL price hike: Govt to utilize allocation for Rashan Riayat subsidy

Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone discussed

Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record

PM sets $5bn target for Pak-Turk bilateral trade

FY23: FBR considering SECP’s proposals

Riba-free Islamic banking system: 5-year time frame by FSC ‘too ambitious’: Miftah

ECL rules amendments enforced retrospectively to benefit bigwigs: SC

Read more stories