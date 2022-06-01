Price of LPG slashed by Rs13 for domestic cylinders

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday slashed the price of LPG by Rs13 per kg to Rs218.76 per kg for domestic cylinders for the month of June. The prices of domestic LPG cylinder reduced from Rs2,735.83 in May to Rs2,581.35 for June.

According to the notification of the OGRA, the price of LPG cylinder has come down Rs154.48 per cylinder following decline in the price of LPG globally.

The new price will be applied from June 1, 2022, after the drop, the per kg price of LPG will be set at Rs218.75. In May, the LPG price had gone down by Rs15.27 per kilogram and settled at 231.85 per kilogram.

The illegal use of LPG cylinders in public transports especially in southern Punjab will increased due to recent raise of petrol price by Rs30 per litre and closure of CNG stations in Punjab, Islamabad, and other parts of the country.

Now the domestic cylinder will be sold at Rs2,581.35 and the commercial cylinder will be available at Rs9,931.65. The LPG Industries Association of Pakistan keeping in view the efforts and noble intentions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to bring respite in the life of the masses have said that further relief can also be given by the government in the LPG price. The current official rate of LPG can be reduced by about Rs100 per kg (50 per cent).

