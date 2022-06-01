ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.99%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (18.75%)
SNGP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.48%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 15,640 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,078 Increased By 38 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 70.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Price of LPG slashed by Rs13 for domestic cylinders

Recorder Report 01 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday slashed the price of LPG by Rs13 per kg to Rs218.76 per kg for domestic cylinders for the month of June. The prices of domestic LPG cylinder reduced from Rs2,735.83 in May to Rs2,581.35 for June.

According to the notification of the OGRA, the price of LPG cylinder has come down Rs154.48 per cylinder following decline in the price of LPG globally.

The new price will be applied from June 1, 2022, after the drop, the per kg price of LPG will be set at Rs218.75. In May, the LPG price had gone down by Rs15.27 per kilogram and settled at 231.85 per kilogram.

The illegal use of LPG cylinders in public transports especially in southern Punjab will increased due to recent raise of petrol price by Rs30 per litre and closure of CNG stations in Punjab, Islamabad, and other parts of the country.

Now the domestic cylinder will be sold at Rs2,581.35 and the commercial cylinder will be available at Rs9,931.65. The LPG Industries Association of Pakistan keeping in view the efforts and noble intentions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to bring respite in the life of the masses have said that further relief can also be given by the government in the LPG price. The current official rate of LPG can be reduced by about Rs100 per kg (50 per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGRA CNG stations LPG prices domestic cylinders prices

Comments

1000 characters

Price of LPG slashed by Rs13 for domestic cylinders

Import of 0.2MMT granular urea on G2G basis: TCP allowed to sign MoU with Chinese firm

Relief to masses against POL price hike: Govt to utilize allocation for Rashan Riayat subsidy

Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone discussed

Pakistan, India reiterate commitment to water treaty

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

PM sets $5bn target for Pak-Turk bilateral trade

FY23: FBR considering SECP’s proposals

ECL rules amendments enforced retrospectively to benefit bigwigs: SC

Body to examine IK’s ‘threatening’ statements

Riba-free Islamic banking system: 5-year time frame by FSC ‘too ambitious’: Miftah

Read more stories