PTI MNAs begging Speaker not to accept resignations: Marri

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri on Tuesday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs’ are begging the NA speaker to not accept their resignations. While talking to the media, the federal minister said that the PTI staged a similar ploy in 2014 and came back to the assemblies some months later.

Their members are living in the Parliament Lodges and using government privileges, they do not want to resign, she added. Marri said that the PTI members just do not attend assembly sessions otherwise’, they are benefiting from all government privileges. Asad Qaiser is using a government vehicle as if it is his “father’s property”, she lambasted. Terming PTI a political party is “a disgrace” to all other political parties, Marri added.

The PPP leader said using one federating unit’s resources to seize the capital would be unacceptable. The PTI chief admitted that their workers in the long march were armed, she added.

All political parties reached a consensus to save the country from default while the PTI is out on the “Save Gogi movement”. The PTI has the right to protest peacefully, not while carrying arms, Imran Khan has become a security risk, she claimed.

