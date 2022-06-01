ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.99%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (18.75%)
SNGP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.48%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 15,640 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,078 Increased By 38 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 70.3 (0.43%)
Banks, tech stocks drag Indian shares lower

Reuters 01 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares snapped a three-session run of gains on Tuesday as banking and technology stocks lost steam ahead of key economic growth data.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.46% lower at 16,584.55, dragged by a 3.1% drop in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries after it posted a loss for the March quarter.

The index clocked a 3% loss for May.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.64% lower at 55,566.41 and logged a 2.6% loss in May.

Over the last three sessions, both indexes benefited from a rally in beaten down technology stocks, while strong March-quarter results from Mahindra and Mahindra on Monday lifted auto shares.

The carmaker carried those gains into Tuesday, rising 3.4% to a record peak and driving the Nifty auto sub-index up 1% at close.

Investors were also cautious ahead of economic growth data expected later in the day. A Reuters poll last week showed the country’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic likely stumbled again.

Financial stocks also pressured domestic markets.

The Nifty finance index, bank index and PSU bank index, which tracks state-run banks, closed down more than 1.2% each.

A 12.2% drop in Adani Green Energy dragged Nifty’s Energy index 1.08% lower, though losses were capped by a 5% rise in Oil and Natural Gas Corp as oil prices inched higher.

Nifty’s IT sub-index snapped a three-day rally to close down 0.25%. It clocked losses for a second straight month and finished May 6.2% lower.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index Oil prices BSE Sensex

