Shipping Intelligence
01 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 31, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Meltemi Disc Alpine Marine 30-05-2022
Mogas Services
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan national
Lahore Oil Shipping Corp. 29-05-2022
OP-3 Mei Disc Trans maritime 29-05-2022
Lin Wan Mogas Pvt. Ltd
B-1 Clsius Load East Wind
Mexico Ethanol Shipping Company 21-05-2022
B-8/B-9 Mol Disc Load Ocean Network
Genesis Container Express Pakista 30-05-2022
B-11/B-10 Ken Disc Soya East Wind
Star Been Seeds Shipping Company 26-05-2022
Nmb-1 Burhan Load Latif Trading 16-05-2022
Noor Rice Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Arman Load Trade Link 27-05-2022
Rice International
B-21 Sea Load Al Muqarab Ship &
Wolf Rice Logistic 28-05-2022
B-26/B-27 OOCL Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 30-05-2022
Charleston Container
B-28/B-29 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency 30-05-2022
Malin Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4 Baltic Disc Load CMA CGM 30-05-2022
Bridge Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Malin 31-05-2022 Disc. Load Msc Agency
Container Pakistan
Mol Genesis 31-05-2022 Disc. Load Ocean Network
Container Express Pakistan
Sea Wolf 31-05-2022 Load Rice Al Muqarab
Ship & Logistic
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Xin Hong Kong 31-05-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Lines Pakistan
Oel Kedarnath 31-05-2022 D/L Container East Wind
Shipping Company
Northern Dedicatio31-05-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Serena 31-05-2022 L/26000 Talc Project Shipping
Powder
Ital Usidimare 01-06-2022 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
California Trader 01-06-2022 D/L Container X-press Feeder
Shipping Agency
Uranus 01-06-2022 D/L Container International Ports
& Ship Services
Paniz 01-06-2022 L/1750 Rice Balouchistan
Shipping
Co Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T
Karachi 31-05-2022 Tanker -
Ts Dubai 31-05-2022 Container Ship -
Noel 31-05-2022 Tanker -
Al
Shaffiah 31-05-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 VTC Rice Ocean May. 30, 2022
Ocean World
MW-2 Peristil Rice East May. 29, 2022
Wind
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Pavo Coal Posiedon May. 30, 2022
Bright
PIBT Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Mega-1 Palm Alpine May. 29, 2022
oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Lana Containers Maersk May 30, 2022
Pak
QICT Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC May 30, 2022
Athos Pak
QICT Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Bowfin Gasoline GAC May 29, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Yangze-6 Soyabean Alpine May. 28, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Milaha
Qatar LNG GSA May. 31, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Lana Containers Maersk Pak May. 31, 2022
MSC
Athos Containers MSC Pak
Bowfin Gasoline GAC
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Ocean Venus Coal Wilhelmson May 31, 2022
Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine -
Octa Lune Chemicals Alpine Waiting for barth
Euro
Integrity Furnace oil PNSC -
Prestigious Condensate Alpine -
Petrel Bulker Rice Ocean Services -
Jbu Schelde Chemicals Asia Marine -
Nefeli Soyabean Ocean Services -
Al-Soor Gas oil GAC -
EM Astoria Containers Maersk Pak -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Sealand
Washington Containers Maersk Pak May. 31, 2022
MSC
Eugenia Containers MSC Pak -
Silver
Carolyn Coal Alpine -
=============================================================================
