Recorder Report 01 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 31, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Meltemi        Disc           Alpine Marine      30-05-2022
                                 Mogas          Services
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan national
                  Lahore         Oil            Shipping Corp.     29-05-2022
OP-3              Mei            Disc           Trans maritime     29-05-2022
                  Lin Wan        Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
B-1               Clsius         Load           East Wind
                  Mexico         Ethanol        Shipping Company   21-05-2022
B-8/B-9           Mol            Disc Load      Ocean Network
                  Genesis        Container      Express Pakista    30-05-2022
B-11/B-10         Ken            Disc Soya      East Wind
                  Star           Been Seeds     Shipping Company   26-05-2022
Nmb-1             Burhan         Load           Latif Trading      16-05-2022
                  Noor           Rice           Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Arman          Load           Trade Link         27-05-2022
                                 Rice           International
B-21              Sea            Load           Al Muqarab Ship &
                  Wolf           Rice           Logistic           28-05-2022
B-26/B-27         OOCL           Disc Load      OOCL Pakistan      30-05-2022
                  Charleston     Container
B-28/B-29         Msc            Disc Load      Msc Agency         30-05-2022
                  Malin          Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4           Baltic         Disc Load      CMA CGM            30-05-2022
                  Bridge         Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Malin         31-05-2022     Disc. Load                        Msc Agency
                                 Container                           Pakistan
Mol Genesis       31-05-2022     Disc. Load                     Ocean Network
                                  Container                  Express Pakistan
Sea Wolf          31-05-2022     Load Rice                         Al Muqarab
                                                              Ship & Logistic
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Xin Hong Kong     31-05-2022     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                               Lines Pakistan
Oel Kedarnath     31-05-2022     D/L Container                      East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Northern Dedicatio31-05-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                            Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Serena            31-05-2022     L/26000 Talc                Project Shipping
                                 Powder
Ital Usidimare    01-06-2022     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
California Trader 01-06-2022     D/L Container                 X-press Feeder
                                                              Shipping Agency
Uranus            01-06-2022     D/L Container            International Ports
                                                              & Ship Services
Paniz             01-06-2022     L/1750 Rice                     Balouchistan
                                                                     Shipping
                                                                  Co Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T
Karachi           31-05-2022     Tanker                                     -
Ts Dubai          31-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
Noel              31-05-2022     Tanker                                     -
Al
Shaffiah          31-05-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              VTC            Rice           Ocean           May. 30, 2022
                  Ocean                         World
MW-2              Peristil       Rice           East            May. 29, 2022
                                                Wind
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Pavo           Coal           Posiedon        May. 30, 2022
                  Bright
PIBT              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Mega-1         Palm           Alpine          May. 29, 2022
                                 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Lana           Containers     Maersk           May 30, 2022
                                                Pak
QICT              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC              May 30, 2022
                  Athos                         Pak
QICT              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Bowfin         Gasoline       GAC              May 29, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Yangze-6       Soyabean       Alpine          May. 28, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Milaha
 Qatar            LNG            GSA                            May. 31, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Lana              Containers     Maersk Pak                     May. 31, 2022
MSC
Athos             Containers     MSC Pak
Bowfin            Gasoline       GAC
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Ocean Venus       Coal           Wilhelmson                      May 31, 2022
Jag Pavitra       Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Octa Lune         Chemicals      Alpine                     Waiting for barth
Euro
Integrity         Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Prestigious       Condensate     Alpine                                     -
Petrel Bulker     Rice           Ocean Services                             -
Jbu Schelde       Chemicals      Asia Marine                                -
Nefeli            Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
Al-Soor           Gas oil        GAC                                        -
EM Astoria        Containers     Maersk Pak                                 -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Sealand
Washington        Containers     Maersk Pak                     May. 31, 2022
MSC
Eugenia           Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
Silver
Carolyn           Coal           Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================

