KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (May 31, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Meltemi Disc Alpine Marine 30-05-2022 Mogas Services OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan national Lahore Oil Shipping Corp. 29-05-2022 OP-3 Mei Disc Trans maritime 29-05-2022 Lin Wan Mogas Pvt. Ltd B-1 Clsius Load East Wind Mexico Ethanol Shipping Company 21-05-2022 B-8/B-9 Mol Disc Load Ocean Network Genesis Container Express Pakista 30-05-2022 B-11/B-10 Ken Disc Soya East Wind Star Been Seeds Shipping Company 26-05-2022 Nmb-1 Burhan Load Latif Trading 16-05-2022 Noor Rice Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Arman Load Trade Link 27-05-2022 Rice International B-21 Sea Load Al Muqarab Ship & Wolf Rice Logistic 28-05-2022 B-26/B-27 OOCL Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 30-05-2022 Charleston Container B-28/B-29 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency 30-05-2022 Malin Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-4 Baltic Disc Load CMA CGM 30-05-2022 Bridge Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Msc Malin 31-05-2022 Disc. Load Msc Agency Container Pakistan Mol Genesis 31-05-2022 Disc. Load Ocean Network Container Express Pakistan Sea Wolf 31-05-2022 Load Rice Al Muqarab Ship & Logistic ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Xin Hong Kong 31-05-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Lines Pakistan Oel Kedarnath 31-05-2022 D/L Container East Wind Shipping Company Northern Dedicatio31-05-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Serena 31-05-2022 L/26000 Talc Project Shipping Powder Ital Usidimare 01-06-2022 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt. Ltd California Trader 01-06-2022 D/L Container X-press Feeder Shipping Agency Uranus 01-06-2022 D/L Container International Ports & Ship Services Paniz 01-06-2022 L/1750 Rice Balouchistan Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T Karachi 31-05-2022 Tanker - Ts Dubai 31-05-2022 Container Ship - Noel 31-05-2022 Tanker - Al Shaffiah 31-05-2022 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 VTC Rice Ocean May. 30, 2022 Ocean World MW-2 Peristil Rice East May. 29, 2022 Wind MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Pavo Coal Posiedon May. 30, 2022 Bright PIBT Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Mega-1 Palm Alpine May. 29, 2022 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Lana Containers Maersk May 30, 2022 Pak QICT Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC May 30, 2022 Athos Pak QICT Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Bowfin Gasoline GAC May 29, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Yangze-6 Soyabean Alpine May. 28, 2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Milaha Qatar LNG GSA May. 31, 2022 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Lana Containers Maersk Pak May. 31, 2022 MSC Athos Containers MSC Pak Bowfin Gasoline GAC ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Ocean Venus Coal Wilhelmson May 31, 2022 Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine - Octa Lune Chemicals Alpine Waiting for barth Euro Integrity Furnace oil PNSC - Prestigious Condensate Alpine - Petrel Bulker Rice Ocean Services - Jbu Schelde Chemicals Asia Marine - Nefeli Soyabean Ocean Services - Al-Soor Gas oil GAC - EM Astoria Containers Maersk Pak - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Sealand Washington Containers Maersk Pak May. 31, 2022 MSC Eugenia Containers MSC Pak - Silver Carolyn Coal Alpine - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022