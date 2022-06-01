Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (May 31, 2022).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 0.82557 0.82471 0.82686 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 1.06157 1.00571 1.06171 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.58043 1.52386 1.59786 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.06886 2.06186 2.08614 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.69757 2.71800 2.74843 0.21950
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
