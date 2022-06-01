WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 31, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 27-May-22 26-May-22 25-May-22 24-May-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.11015 0.110018 0.111249 0.11112
Euro 0.794725 0.792313 0.790528 0.794127
Japanese yen 0.0058358 0.00581022 0.0058428 0.0057933
U.K. pound 0.933295 0.934377 0.926623 0.926839
U.S. dollar 0.74121 0.740687 0.741862 0.74079
Algerian dinar 0.0051083 0.00509256 0.0051015 0.0051001
Australian dollar 0.528779 0.523369 0.527241 0.524702
Botswana pula 0.0615946 0.0616487 0.0612633
Brazilian real 0.154435 0.153426 0.15401
Brunei dollar 0.540832 0.538877 0.540479 0.539031
Canadian dollar 0.579024 0.577909 0.577569
Chilean peso 0.0008934 0.00088659 0.0008895 0.000893
Czech koruna 0.0321664 0.0321102 0.0320667 0.0322027
Danish krone 0.106246 0.106722
Indian rupee 0.0095444 0.00954171 0.0095707 0.0095419
Israeli New Shekel 0.220927 0.220246 0.220858 0.221197
Korean won 0.00058631 0.0005868 0.0005844
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42252 2.42637 2.42167
Malaysian ringgit 0.169129 0.168434 0.168893 0.168726
Mauritian rupee 0.0170294 0.0170231 0.0170991 0.0171025
Mexican peso 0.0374211 0.0373966 0.03725
New Zealand dollar 0.48212 0.479262 0.480356 0.47655
Norwegian krone 0.0780747 0.0769718 0.0771825
Omani rial 1.92636 1.92942 1.92663
Peruvian sol 0.20254 0.199513
Philippine peso 0.0141509 0.014149 0.0141769 0.0141778
Polish zloty 0.172511 0.171499 0.17225 0.171993
Qatari riyal 0.203485 0.203808 0.203514
Russian ruble 0.0111623 0.011937 0.013177 0.0130034
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197517 0.19783 0.197544
Singapore dollar 0.540832 0.538877 0.540479 0.539031
South African rand 0.0473841 0.0468871 0.0471976 0.0473413
Swedish krona 0.0754366 0.0754477 0.0758121
Swiss franc 0.772335 0.769606 0.766744
Thai baht 0.0216931 0.0216007 0.0216887 0.0216669
Trinidadian dollar 0.110013 0.110067 0.109939
U.A.E. dirham 0.201685 0.202005 0.201713
Uruguayan peso 0.0186187 0.018571 0.0185606
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
