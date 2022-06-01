WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 31, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-May-22 26-May-22 25-May-22 24-May-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.11015 0.110018 0.111249 0.11112 Euro 0.794725 0.792313 0.790528 0.794127 Japanese yen 0.0058358 0.00581022 0.0058428 0.0057933 U.K. pound 0.933295 0.934377 0.926623 0.926839 U.S. dollar 0.74121 0.740687 0.741862 0.74079 Algerian dinar 0.0051083 0.00509256 0.0051015 0.0051001 Australian dollar 0.528779 0.523369 0.527241 0.524702 Botswana pula 0.0615946 0.0616487 0.0612633 Brazilian real 0.154435 0.153426 0.15401 Brunei dollar 0.540832 0.538877 0.540479 0.539031 Canadian dollar 0.579024 0.577909 0.577569 Chilean peso 0.0008934 0.00088659 0.0008895 0.000893 Czech koruna 0.0321664 0.0321102 0.0320667 0.0322027 Danish krone 0.106246 0.106722 Indian rupee 0.0095444 0.00954171 0.0095707 0.0095419 Israeli New Shekel 0.220927 0.220246 0.220858 0.221197 Korean won 0.00058631 0.0005868 0.0005844 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42252 2.42637 2.42167 Malaysian ringgit 0.169129 0.168434 0.168893 0.168726 Mauritian rupee 0.0170294 0.0170231 0.0170991 0.0171025 Mexican peso 0.0374211 0.0373966 0.03725 New Zealand dollar 0.48212 0.479262 0.480356 0.47655 Norwegian krone 0.0780747 0.0769718 0.0771825 Omani rial 1.92636 1.92942 1.92663 Peruvian sol 0.20254 0.199513 Philippine peso 0.0141509 0.014149 0.0141769 0.0141778 Polish zloty 0.172511 0.171499 0.17225 0.171993 Qatari riyal 0.203485 0.203808 0.203514 Russian ruble 0.0111623 0.011937 0.013177 0.0130034 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197517 0.19783 0.197544 Singapore dollar 0.540832 0.538877 0.540479 0.539031 South African rand 0.0473841 0.0468871 0.0471976 0.0473413 Swedish krona 0.0754366 0.0754477 0.0758121 Swiss franc 0.772335 0.769606 0.766744 Thai baht 0.0216931 0.0216007 0.0216887 0.0216669 Trinidadian dollar 0.110013 0.110067 0.109939 U.A.E. dirham 0.201685 0.202005 0.201713 Uruguayan peso 0.0186187 0.018571 0.0185606 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

