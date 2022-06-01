Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
01 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (May 31, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 197.00 198.00 DKK 27.84 27.94
SAUDIA RIYAL 52.00 52.80 NOK 20.50 20.60
UAE DIRHAM 53.10 53.90 SEK 19.75 19.85
EURO 209.00 211.50 AUD $ 139.00 141.00
UK POUND 245.50 248.50 CAD $ 153.00 155.00
JAPANI YEN 1.50520 1.52520 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 201.94 202.94 CHINESE YUAN 29.00 30.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
