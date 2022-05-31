ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
SC must take Suo motu notice to ensure fair trial in mega cases: Imran Khan

  • Top court should appoint a monitoring judge to oversee all cases involving politicians, former premier says
BR Web Desk 31 May, 2022

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) should take a suo motu notice to ensure a fair trial of all mega cases involving politicians.

"The SCP must ensure a fair trial by appointing a monitoring judge to oversee all mega cases of politicians. As it is, five months have passed and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Court has failed to frame charges [against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif]," Imran Khan said in a series of tweets. "This speaks volumes for how big thieves exploit and manipulate the system."

He accused PM Shehbaz of trying to influence his and his family's money laundering cases by altering records through friendly prosecution.

"FIA on behest of Crime Minister has taken back challan for supplementary reference for altering it to destroy the case," he wrote.

The PTI chief said that the FIA lied to the Supreme Court when it stated that special prosecutors were laid off as they remained absent, saying special prosecutors had been present on aĺl dates before the FIA court.

Khan said that National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 will destroy the anti-corruption drive in Pakistan, as it will lead to the closure of all corruption cases against the Sharif and Zardari families.

"NAB bill amendment is basically an NRO, which will destroy the anti-corruption drive in Pakistan for all times to come. All cases against Nawaz Sharif, [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari will be closed, and a new round of mega corruption will commence," he added.

Imran Khan asks Supreme Court to monitor Sharif family's cases

His demand comes a day after the PTI chief asked the Supreme Court to monitor the corruption cases of the Sharif family.

"It is the responsibility of the lawyers' community and our judiciary to uphold the rule of law in the country. I, therefore, ask the Supreme Court to personally monitor the corruption cases of the Sharif family," Imran Khan said while addressing a lawyers' convention in Peshawar.

He said that the law should be equal for everyone. "And if you cannot apprehend the big criminals, then please release those who have been rotting in jails for years for small burglaries."

