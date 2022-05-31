ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.99%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (18.75%)
SNGP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.48%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 15,640 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,078 Increased By 38 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 70.3 (0.43%)
US stocks open trading week back in the red

AFP 31 May, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated early Tuesday, threatening last week’s positive momentum ahead of key reports on employment, consumer confidence and business sentiment.

After sinking for most of 2022, major indices finally scored strong gains last week, due in part to bargain hunting.

But early in Tuesday’s session, the first following a holiday weekend, stocks were on their back foot once again following data showing record eurozone inflation in the wake of the Ukraine war.

“Coming off the extended Memorial Day weekend, the stock market is in a ‘Now what’ frame of mind. What comes next?” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“Will it be more chasing action or will the market revert to its 2022 form of quickly selling into strength?”

Wall St Week Ahead: Hopes that Fed is ‘past peak hawkishness’ buoy stocks

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 1.2 percent to 32,808.31.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.1 percent to 4,114.3, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.0 percent to 12,006.5.

Although most industrial sectors were in the red, energy proved the exception, with oil producers ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and Devon Energy all advancing after the European Union nations agreed to ban most Russian crude imports.

This week’s economic calendar includes data on consumer confidence, as well as the May government jobs report.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

