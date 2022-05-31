'Time to upgrade ties': PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Turkey

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Turkey on a three-day visit on Tuesday, his first visit to Istanbul since assuming office.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers, SAPMs, and senior officials, the Foreign Office (FO) said. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is also expected to fly to Turkey this week.

"During the visit, the Prime Minister will have a tete-a-tete with President Erdoğan. This would be followed by delegation-level talks," the FO added.

PM to leave for Turkey today

Besides covering the entire gamut of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations, the two leaders will exchange views on regional and international issues and then address a press conference after. President Erdoğan will also host a dinner in honour of the PM.

"Time has come for Pakistan and Turkey to leverage their excellent bonds to upgrade bilateral ties," the PM said in a tweet.

"Era of regional connectivity shared development and common destiny calls for a fresh approach," he added.

'Pakistan-Turkey relations are exemplary'

Ahead of his visit, the PM in an interview with Turkish media outlet Anadolu Agency said that relations between both countries are grounded firmly in common religious, cultural, and linguistic links and transcend political changes on either side.

"Pakistan and Turkiye support each other on all issues of core national interest – whether it is Jammu and Kashmir or Northern Cyprus," he said.

The PM said that both have a similarity of views on regional and international issues and enjoy close collaboration on "bilateral, regional, and multilateral forums. People-to-people and cultural contacts are on an upward trajectory".

"We are now focusing on economic cooperation. The current level of bilateral trade is still not a true reflection of the excellent state of our relationship."

Earlier, Shehbaz had given two days to concerned ministries and Punjab government to sort out issues facing Turkish companies in Pakistan.

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

Before the new government took over, President Arif Alvi met Chief of the Turkish General Staff, General Yasar Guler during which both sides reaffirmed the resolve to further improve bilateral ties and support each other at various regional and international fora.

The president had also emphasised the need for increasing cooperation in the fields of trade, IT and defence, and reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support Turkey on Cyprus.