ANL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.31%)
AVN 79.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FNEL 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.75%)
KOSM 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.07%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
PTC 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (26.56%)
SNGP 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.48%)
TELE 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 30.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.75%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BR100 4,298 Increased By 8.8 (0.2%)
BR30 15,742 Increased By 129.5 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,076 Increased By 35.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,445 Increased By 62.1 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Credit Suisse weighs options to strengthen capital

Reuters 31 May, 2022

ZURICH: Credit Suisse is in the early stages of weighing options to bolster its capital after a string of losses have eroded its financial buffers, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The size of the increase would be likely to exceed 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.04 billion), but this has not yet been determined, said one of the people, who declined to be named because the deliberations are still internal.

The cash injection would help Switzerland's second-biggest bank to recover from billions of losses in 2021 and a series of costly legal headaches.

Selling shares to some of its major existing investors is the preferred option, but Credit Suisse has not ruled out tapping all shareholders, this person said.

Credit Suisse sees $600mn hit from Bermuda court case

A sale of a business, such as Credit Suisse's asset management division, is also a possibility, the other person said. The bank had not yet decided on any potential action, they said.

Any transaction was envisaged for the second half of this year. “Credit Suisse is currently not considering raising additional equity capital," the bank said in a statement.

"The Group is robustly capitalised with a CET1 ratio of 13.8% and a CET1 leverage ratio of 4.3%.

Asset Management is an essential part of our group strategy presented last November, with four core divisions.”

Credit Suisse Switzerland's

Comments

1000 characters

Credit Suisse weighs options to strengthen capital

April FCA: NEPRA approves Rs3.99 per unit hike in electricity tariff

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Pakistan sends more humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Oil prices extend gains, hit $122.80 after EU bans most Russia oil imports

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Read more stories