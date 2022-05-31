ANL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.31%)
AVN 79.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FNEL 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.58%)
GTECH 9.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.75%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.07%)
PRL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (26.56%)
SNGP 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.28%)
TELE 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TPL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPLP 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.88%)
TREET 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.69%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BR100 4,299 Increased By 9.5 (0.22%)
BR30 15,732 Increased By 119.6 (0.77%)
KSE100 43,082 Increased By 41.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,447 Increased By 64.1 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Airline SAS' Q2 loss narrows, hopes to raise 9.5bn SEK in new cash

Reuters 31 May, 2022

STOCKHOLM: Airline SAS reported on Tuesday a February-April loss that was smaller than an year ago and said it aimed to raise at least 9.5 billion Swedish crowns ($972 million) in new equity capital.

SAS, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark and which has been struggling for years, reported a fiscal second-quarter loss before tax of 1.56 billion crowns ($160 million) against a year-earlier 2.33 billion loss.

The airline in February announced a new big cost savings plan and said it hoped to raise new capital.

It did not specify at the time how much it hoped to raise. Sweden and Denmark did not say whether they would pay up again after the airline in 2020 secured a 3 billion crown rescue deal from the two governments.

Qatar Airways, Airbus want billion dollar paintwork battle settled out of court

"In addition to reducing the cost structure and improve efficiencies, SAS is seeking to convert approximately SEK 20 billion of debt and hybrid notes into common equity and will also seek to raise not less than SEK 9.5 billion in new equity capital," SAS said in a statement on Tuesday.

Airline SAS

Comments

1000 characters

Airline SAS' Q2 loss narrows, hopes to raise 9.5bn SEK in new cash

April FCA: NEPRA approves Rs3.99 per unit hike in electricity tariff

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Pakistan sends more humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Oil prices extend gains, hit $122.80 after EU bans most Russia oil imports

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Read more stories