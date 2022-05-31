ANL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.31%)
AVN 79.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FNEL 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.58%)
GTECH 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.12%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.59%)
PRL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (27.34%)
SNGP 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.45%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPLP 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.88%)
TREET 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.18%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BR100 4,298 Increased By 9.1 (0.21%)
BR30 15,737 Increased By 124.1 (0.79%)
KSE100 43,081 Increased By 40.9 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 64.3 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares rise as investors look to Shanghai reopening

Reuters 31 May, 2022

SHANGHAI: Rallying consumer and high-tech firms helped lift Chinese shares on Tuesday, as investors cheered news of Shanghai's imminent reopening and new manufacturing surveys reflected the impact of easing COVID-19 curbs.

China stocks close up as COVID curbs ease

** An official Chinese manufacturing survey on Tuesday showed activity contracted more slowly in May as virus curbs were relaxed, but ongoing controls on movement continue to dim the growth outlook.

** The city of Shanghai is set to ease curbs at midnight for residents of low-risk areas, marking an end to a two-month lockdown for most of the city.

** But the economic drag of lockdowns is unlikely to be lifted quickly, with public areas required to cap people flows and residents subject to close monitoring and regular testing.

** "Shanghai's phased-in reopening may only represent a respite rather than a turning point," economists at Nomura said in a note.

** "The real turning point will be marked by a shift in China's stance on its (zero COVID strategy) rather than headline COVID caseloads, the easing of some lockdowns or monthly activity data."

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.75% at 3,172.73 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.07%, with the consumer staples sector up 2.08% and the info tech sub-index up 2.37%.

** Distillers Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd and Wuliangye Yibin Co were among the biggest drivers of broader gains, rising 1.33% and 3.26%, respectively.

** Moutai and Wuliangye had the highest turnover among A-shares traded through the Stock Connect programme, Hong Kong exchange data showed.

** Refinitiv data showed inflows of more than 5.8 billion yuan ($870.30 million) into A-shares through Stock Connect on Tuesday morning.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.92% to 7,321.72, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.43% at 21,215.26.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.93%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.23% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.87%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.6645 per US dollar, slightly weaker than its previous close of 6.6615.

China stock

China shares rise as investors look to Shanghai reopening

