ANL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.31%)
AVN 79.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FNEL 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.58%)
GTECH 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.12%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.59%)
PRL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (27.34%)
SNGP 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.45%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPLP 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.88%)
TREET 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.18%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BR100 4,298 Increased By 9.1 (0.21%)
BR30 15,737 Increased By 124.1 (0.79%)
KSE100 43,081 Increased By 40.9 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 64.3 (0.39%)
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices extend gains, hit $122.80 after EU bans most Russia oil imports

Reuters Updated 31 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday after the EU agreed to slash oil imports from Russia, fuelling worries of a tighter market already strained for supply amid rising demand ahead of peak US and European summer driving season.

Brent crude for July, which expires on Tuesday, rose $1.13 to a fresh two-month top of $122.80 a barrel at 0359 GMT.

The more active August contract rose $1.34 to $118.94.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $118.25 a barrel, up $3.18 from Friday’s close.

There was no settlement on Monday due to a US public holiday.

Both benchmarks have posted daily gains since Wednesday.

European Union leaders agreed in principle to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022, resolving a deadlock with Hungary over the bloc’s toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago.

“It is definitely very bullish for the oil price, building on supply tensions. The oil price is now heading to the highs in March,” said Tina Teng, market analyst at CMC Markets.

The reopening of China is also underpinning prices, Teng added.

Oil prices soared in March to their highest since 2008 and are up over 55% so far this year. They should draw further support as demand from China is expected to pick up after the easing of COVID-19 curbs.

US oil targets $118.14

Shanghai has announced an end to its two-month-long lockdown, and will allow the vast majority of people in China’s largest city to leave their homes and drive their cars from Wednesday.

On the production side, OPEC+ is set to stick to last year’s deal at its meeting on Thursday, with a modest July output hike by 432,000 barrels per day, six OPEC+ sources said, rebuffing Western calls for a faster increase to lower surging prices.

Members from the group - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia - maintain that the oil market is balanced and that the recent price hikes are not related to fundamentals.

