No govt can deviate from old stance on Palestine, Kashmir: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Monday said that no government in Pakistan can deviate from the principle-based official stance of the country on the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the Indian occupation of Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that Pakistanis as a nation were standing behind their Palestinian brethren and the government of Pakistan is also acting as per the aspirations of the people of the country. He added that there is no chance for any government of any political party to recognize Israel as Pakistanis are united on Kashmir and Palestine.

Ashrafi said that no party can deviate from the position of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the position of the Pakistani state on the issue of Palestine. He said the delegation that visited Israel did not have a representative of the Ulema, so calling this delegation the representative of Pakistan is a great exaggeration.

He said that after the clear statement from the Foreign Office his party rejects all allegations in connection with the Israel visit.

He said that the delegation that visited Israel was not representing Pakistan at all and the government has removed the anchorperson from service associated with the official Pakistan Television (PTV) News for visiting Israel.

Ashrafi said that the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan has rejected the allegations, urging all the political parties to not make Palestinian issue controversial, saying the PUC has always opposed such allegations even during Imran Khan’s tenure as prime minister, “we have countered all such elements talking about recognizing Israel”.

He said that the PUC is to write a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior to take appropriate action against those Pakistani citizens who visited Israel.

Ashrafi urged Hajj pilgrims to refrain from all kinds of political and sectarian activities during the Hajj, abide by the laws of Saudi Arabia, and follow the instructions given by the government and teachers.

He said that the national political leadership should take the way of dialogue instead of confrontation as confrontation will lead to further destabilization which Pakistan cannot afford.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022