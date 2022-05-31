PTI to face govt ‘atrocities’ gallantly, says Qureshi

LAHORE: Terming the present regime as ‘unnatural alliance’ of different parties, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmud Qureshi said on Monday that every state institution should think about the country’s interest.

Talking to media after a meeting with PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday, the PTI leader expressed concern over soaring inflation and said the current regime lacks vision to overcome challenges. He said only solution of problems faced by the country and the nation lies in holding fresh general elections but the present regime is creating hurdles in this regard.

During the meeting both Shah Mehmud Qureshi and Pervaiz Elahi discussed the country’s overall political and economic situation. It was resolved that both the PML-Q and PTI would face the atrocities perpetrated by the coalition government gallantly.

The affairs of Punjab also came under discussion and both the parties also resolved to continue mutual cooperation. They also denounced registration of cases against the PTI supporters. “If the PTI lacks public support, why hurdles were created and constitutional rights of the people were usurped through violation of sanctity of private life.

The PTI leader was of the view that Hamza Shehbaz was not a constitutional chief minister. “We will not accept the attempt aimed at saving his rule at the expense of country’s image,” he added. He lamented registration of cases against the PTI supporters ahead of May 26 long march on Islamabad.

He expressed party’s resolve to face the oppression bravely. On May 25, PTI women including Yasmeen Rashid were subjected to torture. He alleged that the PTI activists were not released despite orders of the courts.

Qureshi said the PTI proved on May 25 that it was not a party of “burger and mummy and daddy group” as we faced fascism and atrocities. He said both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz are not constitutional and legal PM and CM. “Our rights were usurped in Punjab,” he said.

Speaker Pervaiz Elahi said that the time was not far when these rulers would face trial in assemblies. He said the rulers are scared and using foul play. Let me tell them that filing false cases against PTI leaders and workers will not make any difference in the preparations, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022