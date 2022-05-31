ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The criticality of a third-party audit

Anjum Ibrahim 31 May, 2022

“Did you know that Pegasus spyware that allows governments to use it to spy on its own citizens…”

“Yeah I heard, in Spain arrests were made…”

“What about Pakistan?”

“Well, it’s an Israeli company, NSO, that sells this military grade surveillance spyware and since we have no direct links…”

“Stop it right now — have you heard of third-party procurement?”

“I had heard of third-party audit, third-party validating the tax bill given by the Federal Board of Revenue…”

“Hmm, that’s all down to The Third Man — Shaukat Tarin.”

“Third man?”

“Third finance minister of The Khan, and I am not including the plugger — Hammad Azhar — you know appointed till The Khan decided on the next man…”

“Right, however do you think that the delegation of Pakistanis as per The Khan who visited Israel…”

“It is my understanding that the Pegasus spyware was procured before the chaliswaan (40 days after a death) of the current government…”

“Dear Lord that brings me back to the two audio releases – one was by Maryam Nawaz! My earnest plea: could somebody tell her that chaliswaan is associated with death and not birth and to refer to your own government’s chaliswaan when the prime minister is on the same stage is…is…?”

“Silly, that’s media management.”

“Ha ha, so she reckons - and woe to anyone of the Sharif cabinet who thinks otherwise.”

“And The Khan’s audio?”

“Well I don’t hear The Khan on that audio — Malik Riaz paid 190 million pounds fine to UK authorities when he lost the case and The Khan allowed this amount to be adjusted with what the tycoon was to pay to the Pakistani government after losing the case in our courts and…”

“And Riaz also gave quite a bit of land to Mr and Mrs Khan and…”

“If I recall correctly Riaz also gave a Mercedes to Hamza Shehbaz which angered Chaudhary Nisar at a time when he was still in favour with the elder Sharifs and he gave a house to Zardari sahib in Lahore and…”

“Maybe we can give him the finance ministry as he knows how to make everyone happy!”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hammad Azhar Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS Malik Riaz Pakistani government

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The criticality of a third-party audit

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Acting on PM’s advice President appoints governor

PM to leave for Turkey today

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Sales tax on specified goods: FTO directs FBR to recover the amount evaded in last three years

Read more stories