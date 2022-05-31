ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Opinion

The country needs IMF programme

Saira Waqar 31 May, 2022

It increasingly appears that the incumbent government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are going to ink the staff-level agreement sometime in June and the next IMF tranche will arrive by July. How important this deal is the finance minister Miftah Ismail has a highly informed perspective on it.

According to him, the IMF programme is important for the country because it would unlock inflows of other multilaterals such as the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

He has also said that Pakistan is expecting $ 1 billion from the WB in the ongoing fiscal year, some loans from Asian Infrastructure Development Bank and some inflows from the ADB besides $ 8.9 billion in the pipeline from the WB once the EFF programme is revived. The foregoing explicitly explains the criticality of the IMF programme.

In my view, the incumbent coalition government deserves praise for taking a very bold decision — raise in POL products’ prices — in order to meet a key IMF condition.

Saira Waqar (Karachi)

World Bank Asian Development Bank Miftah Ismail POL products IMF programme

Saira Waqar

