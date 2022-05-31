KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 299,171 tonnes of cargo comprising 255,169 tonnes of import cargo and 44,002 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 255,169 comprised of 51,873 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 35,985 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 167,311 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 44,002 tonnes comprised of 41,111 tonnes of containerized cargo, 75 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 848 tonnes of Loose Bulk Cement, 668 tonnes of Rice and 1,300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 4178 containers comprising of 2102 containers import and 2076 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Saturday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 590 of 20’s and 751 of 40’s loaded while 10 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 609 of 20’s and 545 of 40’s loaded containers while 03 of 20’s and 187 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Monday.

Nearly 10 ships namely, Thorswind, Sea Wolf, MT Karachi, Prague Express, Noel, Tarlan, Ts Dubai, MT Lahore, Mei Lin Wan and Msc Malin have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 13 ships namely, Mumbai, Cerulean, Thorswind, Nefeli, Diyala, YM Saturn, Effie, Regina, Bai Lu Zuo, Pargue Express, Tarlan and KSL Deyang have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 11 cargoes namely, Arist Archos, Baltic Bridge, MOL Genesis, Oocl Charleston, Paniz, TM Lustrous, Xin Hong Kong, Tss Glory, Oel Kedarnath, Northern Dedication and Serena were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship ‘Safmarina Ngami’ left the Port on Monday morning, while another ship, Bulk Polaris is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 128,701 tonnes, comprising 100,396 tonnes imports cargo and 28,305 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,953` Containers (288 TEUs Imports and 1,665 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, VTC Ocean and MSC Athos & two more ships, Lana and Pavo Bright scheduled to load/offload, Rice, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at MW-1, QICT and PIBT on Monday, 30th May-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022