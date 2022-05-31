Markets
Shipping Intelligence
31 May, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 30, 2022).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-1 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 28-05-2022
Karachi Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
OP-2 M.T Disc. Pakistan nation 29-05-2022
Lahore Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
OP-3 Mei Lin Disc. Trans maritime 29-05-2022
Wan Mogas Pvt. Ltd
B-1 Noel Disc. Alpine Marine 28-05-2022
Chemical Services
B-2 Al Shaffiah Disc. Wilhelmsens 26-05-2022
Chemical Ship Services
B-11/B-10 Ken Star Disc. Soya East Wind 26-05-2022
Been Seeds Shipping Company
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-20 Arman Load Rice Trade Link 27-05-2022
International
B-21 Sea Wolf Load Rice Al Muqarab 28-05-2022
Ship & Logistic
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-2/3 TS Dubai Disc. Load Sharaf Shipping 29-05-2022
Container Agency
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
TS Dubai 30-05-2022 Disc. Load Sharaf Shipping
Container Agency
Noel 30-05-2022 Disc. Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Arist Archos 30-05-2022 D/50000 Mogas Trans Maritime
Pvt. Ltd
Baltic Bridge 30-05-2022 D/L Container CMA CGM
Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Mol Genesis 30-05-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Oocl 30-05-2022 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan
Charleston Pvt. Ltd
Paniz 30-05-2022 L/1750 Rice Balouchistan Shipping
Co Pvt. Ltd
TM Lustrous 30-05-2022 D/68910 Soya Indus Shipping
Bean Seeds Pvt. Ltd
Xin Hong Kong 31-05-2022 D/L Cosco Shipping
Container Lines Pakistan
Tss Glory 31-05-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic
Oel Kedarnath 31-05-2022 D/L Container East Wind
Shipping Company
Northern 31-05-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Dedication Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Serena 31-05-2022 L/26000 Project Shipping
Talc Powder
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Mumbai 30-05-2022 Cement -
Cerulean 30-05-2022 General Cargo -
Thorswind 30-05-2022 Container Ship -
Nefeli 30-05-2022 Soya Bean Seed -
Diyala 30-05-2022 Container Ship -
YM Saturn 30-05-2022 Container Ship -
Effie 30-05-2022 General Cargo -
Regina 30-05-2022 Tanker -
Bai Lu Zuo 30-05-2022 Tanker -
Prague
Express 30-05-2022 Container Ship -
Tarlan 30-05-2022 Container Ship -
KSL Deyang 30-05-2022 General Cargo -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 NIL
MW-2 Peristil Rice East Wind May. 29, 2022
MW-4 Bulk Polaris Coal Wilhelmsen May. 26, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine May. 29, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Bowfin Gasoline GAC May. 29, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Yangze-6 Soyabean Alpine May. 28, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Milaha Qatar LNG GSA May. 29, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Safmarine Ngami Containers Maersk Pak May. 30, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Bulk Polaris Coal Wilhelmsen May. 30, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
VTC Ocean Rice Ocean World May. 30, 2022
MSC Athos Containers MSC Pak -
Octa Lune Chemicals Alpine Waiting for berth
Euro Integrity Furnace oil PNSC -
Prestigious Condensate Alpine -
Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine -
JbuSchelde Chemicals Asia Marine -
Nefeli Soyabean Ocean Services -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Lana Containers Maersk Pak May. 30, 2022
Pavo Bright Coal - -
=============================================================================
