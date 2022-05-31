KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 30, 2022).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date OP-1 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 28-05-2022 Karachi Crude Oil Shipping Corp. OP-2 M.T Disc. Pakistan nation 29-05-2022 Lahore Crude Oil Shipping Corp. OP-3 Mei Lin Disc. Trans maritime 29-05-2022 Wan Mogas Pvt. Ltd B-1 Noel Disc. Alpine Marine 28-05-2022 Chemical Services B-2 Al Shaffiah Disc. Wilhelmsens 26-05-2022 Chemical Ship Services B-11/B-10 Ken Star Disc. Soya East Wind 26-05-2022 Been Seeds Shipping Company ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-20 Arman Load Rice Trade Link 27-05-2022 International B-21 Sea Wolf Load Rice Al Muqarab 28-05-2022 Ship & Logistic ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saptl-2/3 TS Dubai Disc. Load Sharaf Shipping 29-05-2022 Container Agency ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= TS Dubai 30-05-2022 Disc. Load Sharaf Shipping Container Agency Noel 30-05-2022 Disc. Chemical Alpine Marine Services ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Arist Archos 30-05-2022 D/50000 Mogas Trans Maritime Pvt. Ltd Baltic Bridge 30-05-2022 D/L Container CMA CGM Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Mol Genesis 30-05-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Oocl 30-05-2022 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan Charleston Pvt. Ltd Paniz 30-05-2022 L/1750 Rice Balouchistan Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd TM Lustrous 30-05-2022 D/68910 Soya Indus Shipping Bean Seeds Pvt. Ltd Xin Hong Kong 31-05-2022 D/L Cosco Shipping Container Lines Pakistan Tss Glory 31-05-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic Oel Kedarnath 31-05-2022 D/L Container East Wind Shipping Company Northern 31-05-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Dedication Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Serena 31-05-2022 L/26000 Project Shipping Talc Powder ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Mumbai 30-05-2022 Cement - Cerulean 30-05-2022 General Cargo - Thorswind 30-05-2022 Container Ship - Nefeli 30-05-2022 Soya Bean Seed - Diyala 30-05-2022 Container Ship - YM Saturn 30-05-2022 Container Ship - Effie 30-05-2022 General Cargo - Regina 30-05-2022 Tanker - Bai Lu Zuo 30-05-2022 Tanker - Prague Express 30-05-2022 Container Ship - Tarlan 30-05-2022 Container Ship - KSL Deyang 30-05-2022 General Cargo - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 NIL MW-2 Peristil Rice East Wind May. 29, 2022 MW-4 Bulk Polaris Coal Wilhelmsen May. 26, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Mega-1 Palm oil Alpine May. 29, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Bowfin Gasoline GAC May. 29, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Yangze-6 Soyabean Alpine May. 28, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Milaha Qatar LNG GSA May. 29, 2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Safmarine Ngami Containers Maersk Pak May. 30, 2022 ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Bulk Polaris Coal Wilhelmsen May. 30, 2022 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= VTC Ocean Rice Ocean World May. 30, 2022 MSC Athos Containers MSC Pak - Octa Lune Chemicals Alpine Waiting for berth Euro Integrity Furnace oil PNSC - Prestigious Condensate Alpine - Jag Pavitra Gas oil Alpine - JbuSchelde Chemicals Asia Marine - Nefeli Soyabean Ocean Services - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Lana Containers Maersk Pak May. 30, 2022 Pavo Bright Coal - - =============================================================================

