ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 31 May, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 30, 2022).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
OP-1              M.T            Disc.          Pakistan Nation    28-05-2022
                  Karachi        Crude Oil      Shipping Corp.
OP-2              M.T            Disc.          Pakistan nation    29-05-2022
                  Lahore         Crude Oil      Shipping Corp.
OP-3              Mei Lin        Disc.          Trans maritime     29-05-2022
                  Wan            Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
B-1               Noel           Disc.          Alpine Marine      28-05-2022
                                 Chemical       Services
B-2               Al Shaffiah    Disc.          Wilhelmsens        26-05-2022
                                 Chemical       Ship Services
B-11/B-10         Ken Star       Disc. Soya     East Wind          26-05-2022
                                 Been Seeds     Shipping Company
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-20              Arman          Load Rice      Trade Link         27-05-2022
                                                International
B-21              Sea Wolf       Load Rice      Al Muqarab         28-05-2022
                                                Ship & Logistic
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-2/3         TS Dubai       Disc. Load     Sharaf Shipping    29-05-2022
                                 Container      Agency
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
TS Dubai          30-05-2022     Disc. Load                   Sharaf Shipping
                                 Container                             Agency
Noel              30-05-2022     Disc. Chemical                 Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Arist Archos      30-05-2022     D/50000 Mogas                 Trans Maritime
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Baltic Bridge     30-05-2022     D/L Container                        CMA CGM
                                                            Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Mol Genesis       30-05-2022     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Oocl              30-05-2022     D/L Container                  OOCL Pakistan
Charleston                                                           Pvt. Ltd
Paniz             30-05-2022     L/1750 Rice            Balouchistan Shipping
                                                                  Co Pvt. Ltd
TM Lustrous       30-05-2022     D/68910 Soya                  Indus Shipping
                                 Bean Seeds                          Pvt. Ltd
Xin Hong Kong     31-05-2022     D/L                           Cosco Shipping
                                 Container                     Lines Pakistan
Tss Glory         31-05-2022     D/L Container                Feeder Logistic
Oel Kedarnath     31-05-2022     D/L Container                      East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Northern          31-05-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Dedication                                                  Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Serena            31-05-2022     L/26000                     Project Shipping
                                 Talc Powder
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Mumbai            30-05-2022     Cement                                     -
Cerulean          30-05-2022     General Cargo                              -
Thorswind         30-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
Nefeli            30-05-2022     Soya Bean Seed                             -
Diyala            30-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
YM Saturn         30-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
Effie             30-05-2022     General Cargo                              -
Regina            30-05-2022     Tanker                                     -
Bai Lu Zuo        30-05-2022     Tanker                                     -
Prague
Express           30-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
Tarlan            30-05-2022     Container Ship                             -
KSL Deyang        30-05-2022     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1                                                                      NIL
MW-2              Peristil       Rice           East Wind       May. 29, 2022
MW-4              Bulk Polaris   Coal           Wilhelmsen      May. 26, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Mega-1         Palm oil       Alpine          May. 29, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Bowfin         Gasoline       GAC             May. 29, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Yangze-6       Soyabean       Alpine          May. 28, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Milaha Qatar   LNG            GSA             May. 29, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Safmarine Ngami   Containers     Maersk Pak                     May. 30, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Bulk Polaris      Coal           Wilhelmsen                     May. 30, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
VTC Ocean         Rice           Ocean World                    May. 30, 2022
MSC Athos         Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
Octa Lune         Chemicals      Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Euro Integrity    Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Prestigious       Condensate     Alpine                                     -
Jag Pavitra       Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
JbuSchelde        Chemicals      Asia Marine                                -
Nefeli            Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Lana              Containers     Maersk Pak                     May. 30, 2022
Pavo Bright       Coal           -                                          -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

2pc additional duties on palm oil import to go

Reforms in trade, agri sectors: Pakistan keen to follow in China’s footsteps: PM

Nepra chief for debt restructuring, expensive debt swapping

Suggestions of APTMA: PM for initiating consultation process

Deadlock over water dispute persists

Banks: govt mulling raising super tax rate

Acting on PM’s advice President appoints governor

PM to leave for Turkey today

Oil and gas sector’s circular debt reaches Rs 1.5 trillion mark, Senate panel told

Sales tax on specified goods: FTO directs FBR to recover the amount evaded in last three years

Read more stories