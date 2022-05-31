KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (May 30, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
237,773,607 123,810,777 7,106,886,782 4,081,341,667
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 405,419,820 (546,067,142) (140,647,321)
Local Individuals 6,020,103,924 (6,059,802,796) (39,698,872)
Local Corporates 2,257,131,125 (2,076,784,931) 180,346,193
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments