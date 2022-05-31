KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 30, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,040.14 High: 43,259.14 Low: 42,861.45 Net Change: 178.69 Volume (000): 81,295 Value (000): 4,412,231 Makt Cap (000) 1,711,194,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,988.47 NET CH. (+) 100.37 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,365.83 NET CH. (+) 9.30 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,519.89 NET CH. (+) 9.74 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,296.02 NET CH. (+) 20.18 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,678.84 NET CH. (+) 63.17 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,422.22 NET CH. (+) 20.29 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-May-2022 ====================================

