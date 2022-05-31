Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
==================================== BR...
31 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 30, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,040.14
High: 43,259.14
Low: 42,861.45
Net Change: 178.69
Volume (000): 81,295
Value (000): 4,412,231
Makt Cap (000) 1,711,194,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,988.47
NET CH. (+) 100.37
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,365.83
NET CH. (+) 9.30
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,519.89
NET CH. (+) 9.74
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,296.02
NET CH. (+) 20.18
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,678.84
NET CH. (+) 63.17
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,422.22
NET CH. (+) 20.29
------------------------------------
As on: 30-May-2022
====================================
