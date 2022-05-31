KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Packages Ltd# 23-05-2022 30-05-2022 30-05-2022 Askari General Insurance Company Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 27.5%(F) 20-05-2022 30-05-2022 Oilboy Energy Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 150% R 20-05-2022 G3 Technologies Ltd# 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd# 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022 Metropolitan Steel Corporation Ltd# 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022 Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd# 25-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 30-05-2022 31-05-2022 Summit Bank Ltd# 25-05-2022 01-06-2022 01-06-2022 (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 27-05-2022 02-06-2022 TPL Corp Ltd# 27-05-2022 02-06-2022 02-06-2022 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 27-05-2022 03-06-2022 NIL 03-06-2022 The Pakistan General Insurance Company Ltd# 28-05-2022 03-06-2022 03-06-2022 (SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd 21-05-2022 06-06-2022 Awwal Modaraba# 26-05-2022 09-06-2022 09-06-2022 Security Leasing Corporation Ltd# 08-06-2022 15-06-2022 15-06-2022 APNA MICROFINANCE BANK LTD# 11-06-2022 18-06-2022 18-06-2022 Atlas Honda Ltd 10-06-2022 24-06-2022 150%(F) 08-06-2022 24-06-2022 Honda Atlas Cars(Pakistan) Ltd. 17-06-2022 29-06-2022 70%(F) 15-06-2022 29-06-2022 Asfhaq Textile Mills Ltd# 22-06-2022 30-06-2022 30-06-2022 SNBLTFC2 24-06-2022 07-07-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022