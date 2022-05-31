ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 31 May, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Packages Ltd#                     23-05-2022   30-05-2022                                 30-05-2022
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd                       24-05-2022   30-05-2022   27.5%(F)     20-05-2022       30-05-2022
Oilboy Energy Ltd                 24-05-2022   30-05-2022   150% R       20-05-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd#              24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                 31-05-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd#        24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                 31-05-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd#                  24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                 31-05-2022
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd#          25-05-2022   31-05-2022                                 31-05-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd  30-05-2022   31-05-2022
Summit Bank Ltd#                  25-05-2022   01-06-2022                                 01-06-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd            27-05-2022   02-06-2022
TPL Corp Ltd#                     27-05-2022   02-06-2022                                 02-06-2022
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd                       27-05-2022   03-06-2022   NIL                           03-06-2022
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Ltd#            28-05-2022   03-06-2022                                 03-06-2022
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd        21-05-2022   06-06-2022
Awwal Modaraba#                   26-05-2022   09-06-2022                                 09-06-2022
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd#                  08-06-2022   15-06-2022                                 15-06-2022
APNA MICROFINANCE
BANK LTD#                         11-06-2022   18-06-2022                                 18-06-2022
Atlas Honda Ltd                   10-06-2022   24-06-2022   150%(F)      08-06-2022       24-06-2022
Honda Atlas Cars(Pakistan) Ltd.   17-06-2022   29-06-2022   70%(F)       15-06-2022       29-06-2022
Asfhaq Textile Mills Ltd#         22-06-2022   30-06-2022                                 30-06-2022
SNBLTFC2                          24-06-2022   07-07-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

