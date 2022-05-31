KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Packages Ltd# 23-05-2022 30-05-2022 30-05-2022
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 27.5%(F) 20-05-2022 30-05-2022
Oilboy Energy Ltd 24-05-2022 30-05-2022 150% R 20-05-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd# 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd# 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd# 24-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd# 25-05-2022 31-05-2022 31-05-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 30-05-2022 31-05-2022
Summit Bank Ltd# 25-05-2022 01-06-2022 01-06-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd 27-05-2022 02-06-2022
TPL Corp Ltd# 27-05-2022 02-06-2022 02-06-2022
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd 27-05-2022 03-06-2022 NIL 03-06-2022
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Ltd# 28-05-2022 03-06-2022 03-06-2022
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd 21-05-2022 06-06-2022
Awwal Modaraba# 26-05-2022 09-06-2022 09-06-2022
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd# 08-06-2022 15-06-2022 15-06-2022
APNA MICROFINANCE
BANK LTD# 11-06-2022 18-06-2022 18-06-2022
Atlas Honda Ltd 10-06-2022 24-06-2022 150%(F) 08-06-2022 24-06-2022
Honda Atlas Cars(Pakistan) Ltd. 17-06-2022 29-06-2022 70%(F) 15-06-2022 29-06-2022
Asfhaq Textile Mills Ltd# 22-06-2022 30-06-2022 30-06-2022
SNBLTFC2 24-06-2022 07-07-2022
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
