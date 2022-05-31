Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (May 30, 2022)....
31 May, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (May 30, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.82557 0.82471 0.82686 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 1.06171 0.97357 1.06171 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.59786 1.50643 1.59786 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.08614 2.06557 2.08614 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.69571 2.73000 2.74843 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments