Hamza says SC interpretation of Article 63-A doesn’t apply to Punjab CM elections

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member Hamza Shehbaz termed on Monday the interpretation of Article 63-A by the Supreme Court of Pakistan invalid to his election as Chief Minister of Punjab.

Hamza noted that the election for Punjab CM’s slot was conducted as per the high court’s orders, the law and the Constitution. He argued that the since Supreme Court’s judgement came after the polls, it did not impact his position.

Article 63-A relates to disqualification of MPAs on the grounds of defection. Earlier, the Supreme Court held that the vote of any MPA that goes against their party’s policy must be disregarded.

Votes of 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs were counted in the final tally for Hamza. These MPAs have since been de-seated by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Hamza also called for dismissal of the petition challenging his election. The petition, filed by PTI, stated that the session held for conducting the election witnessed “immense chaos and most unfortunate events”.

It pointed out that Deputy Speaker Mazari took “unlawful” aid from the police and provincial officials for holding a “sham and fraudulent” election.

This was after the Punjab Assembly session for the CM election began after a delay of more than five hours and saw Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari attacked, while PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was injured.

Once the session got underway, PTI and PML-Q lawmakers staged a walkout.

