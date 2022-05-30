Hong Kong shares rally into the weekend

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed with more strong gains as traders welcomed an easing of Covid containment measures in Shanghai and Beijing, which raised hopes for the world’s number two economy.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.06 percent, or 426.57 points, to 21,123.93.

Hong Kong shares finish down

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.60 percent, or 18.82 points, to 3,149.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 1.07 percent, or 20.86 points to 1,975.89.