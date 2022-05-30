ANL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
ASC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
ASL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
AVN 80.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.12%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.51%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.19%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
TPLP 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.03%)
TREET 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.85%)
UNITY 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 38.1 (0.89%)
BR30 15,657 Increased By 158.2 (1.02%)
KSE100 43,115 Increased By 253.6 (0.59%)
KSE30 16,421 Increased By 145.2 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota misses April global production target due to COVID, parts shortage

Reuters Updated 30 May, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it missed its global production target for April as COVID-19 outbreaks and a parts shortage slowed its post-pandemic recovery.

The world's largest automaker by sales produced 692,259 vehicles last month, a 9.1% drop from the same month last year, and falling short of an earlier plan of making about 750,000 vehicles worldwide.

The numbers raise questions over the severity of the pandemic-hit supply chains and how the disruption will affect production in the coming months.

Toyota last week downgraded its global production plan for June to around 800,000 vehicles due to the impact of COVID-19 containment measures in China and signalled the possibility of lowering its full-year output plan of 9.7 million vehicles.

Toyota to cut global production plan by 100,000 in June

The automaker on Monday also said global sales dropped 11.1% in April versus the same month a year earlier to 763,708 vehicles.

Domestic sales, excluding sales of units Daihatsu and Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T), tumbled almost 17% to 103,143 vehicles.

Japan Toyota Motor Corp April global production

Comments

1000 characters

Toyota misses April global production target due to COVID, parts shortage

Intra-day update: Rupee gains further ground in inter-bank market

Hamza says SC interpretation of Article 63-A doesn’t apply to Punjab CM elections

Payment commitment to CPEC projects: PPIB MD facing the ire of PM

Import ban: Miftah issues clarification

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

India's Tata Motors signs agreement for potential purchase of Ford's Gujarat plant

Systems Limited to acquire 100% of NdcTech

Chinese firms’ ‘woes’ invoke ‘Shehbaz speed’

Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday

Read more stories