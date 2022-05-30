ANL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
ASC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
ASL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
AVN 80.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.12%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.51%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.19%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
TPLP 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.03%)
TREET 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.85%)
UNITY 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,302 Increased By 39.1 (0.92%)
BR30 15,657 Increased By 157.8 (1.02%)
KSE100 43,112 Increased By 250.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,420 Increased By 143.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Rupee gains further ground in inter-bank market

BR Web Desk 30 May, 2022

Following the government’s decision to start the removal of subsidies on petroleum products, indicating a revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, the rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, gaining another 95 paisas in early-morning trade in the inter-bank market on Monday.

Reports indicate the rupee strengthened to 198.81 against the US dollar.

Last week, the rupee had ended with a marginal gain of 0.2% on a weekly basis, but not before it had closed at its weakest level in history of 202.01 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on May 26 (Thursday).

The rupee lost value from Monday through Thursday, plunging to as low as 202.5 in inter-bank trading before posting a recovery.

On Friday, the rupee gained 1.13%, the currency’s first increase against the dollar after 16 successive sessions of depreciation, as the government hiked prices of petroleum products, signalling its intention to revive the IMF programme.

Last week, the government raised the price of petrol and diesel by Rs30 per litre each to fulfil a key condition of the IMF for the release of the next tranche of $900 million under the stalled $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The hike in prices signalled a clearer economic policy on part of the government that had remained reluctant to remove energy subsidies announced by the previous government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail acknowledged that the move would contribute to inflation to some extent, but opined that the government had no choice as it had already provided a Rs56-per-litre subsidy on diesel.

SBP's reserves fall another $75mn, now stand at $10.09bn

Economic experts have pointed out that the resumption of the IMF programme is crucial for the cash-strapped South Asian country, as the Fund’s approval would open doors of funding from other multilateral institutions and allied partners at a time when foreign exchange reserves have dropped to a critical level.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan IMF foreign exchange Dollar rate rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: Rupee gains further ground in inter-bank market

Hamza says SC interpretation of Article 63-A doesn’t apply to Punjab CM elections

Payment commitment to CPEC projects: PPIB MD facing the ire of PM

Import ban: Miftah issues clarification

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

Toyota misses April global production target due to COVID, parts shortage

India's Tata Motors signs agreement for potential purchase of Ford's Gujarat plant

Systems Limited to acquire 100% of NdcTech

Chinese firms’ ‘woes’ invoke ‘Shehbaz speed’

Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday

Read more stories