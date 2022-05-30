Intra-day update: Rupee gains further ground in inter-bank market

Following the government’s decision to start the removal of subsidies on petroleum products, indicating a revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, the rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, gaining another 95 paisas in early-morning trade in the inter-bank market on Monday.

Reports indicate the rupee strengthened to 198.81 against the US dollar.

Last week, the rupee had ended with a marginal gain of 0.2% on a weekly basis, but not before it had closed at its weakest level in history of 202.01 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on May 26 (Thursday).

The rupee lost value from Monday through Thursday, plunging to as low as 202.5 in inter-bank trading before posting a recovery.

On Friday, the rupee gained 1.13%, the currency’s first increase against the dollar after 16 successive sessions of depreciation, as the government hiked prices of petroleum products, signalling its intention to revive the IMF programme.

Last week, the government raised the price of petrol and diesel by Rs30 per litre each to fulfil a key condition of the IMF for the release of the next tranche of $900 million under the stalled $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The hike in prices signalled a clearer economic policy on part of the government that had remained reluctant to remove energy subsidies announced by the previous government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail acknowledged that the move would contribute to inflation to some extent, but opined that the government had no choice as it had already provided a Rs56-per-litre subsidy on diesel.

SBP's reserves fall another $75mn, now stand at $10.09bn

Economic experts have pointed out that the resumption of the IMF programme is crucial for the cash-strapped South Asian country, as the Fund’s approval would open doors of funding from other multilateral institutions and allied partners at a time when foreign exchange reserves have dropped to a critical level.

This is an intra-day update