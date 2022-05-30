ANL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
ASC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
ASL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
AVN 80.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.12%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.51%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.19%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
TPLP 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.03%)
TREET 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.85%)
UNITY 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 38.1 (0.89%)
BR30 15,657 Increased By 158.2 (1.02%)
KSE100 43,115 Increased By 253.6 (0.59%)
KSE30 16,421 Increased By 145.2 (0.89%)
FTSE 100 hits 1-month high, Countryside soars after takeover approach

Reuters 30 May, 2022

UK’s FTSE 100 touched a more than one-month high on Monday, as an easing in China’s COVID-19 curbs boosted optimism across Asian and European markets, while Countryside soared after its shareholder made a second approach to buy the homebuilder.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.4% to hit its highest level since April 22, while the midcap index jumped 1.0% to hit its highest since May 5.

FTSE 100 rises as banks gain; windfall tax threatens utilities

Countryside Partnerships shot up 28.7% to a more than three-month high after Inclusive Capital, which owns about 9.2% of Countryside, said it is looking to engage with homebuilder for a possible takeover offer valuing it at about 1.47 billion pounds ($1.86 billion).

The wider housing index rose 2.6%.

Ted Baker rose 1.9% after a report said that Juicy Couture owner Authentic Brands is the British fashion chain’s preferred bidder and that the two firms could agree on a 300 million pound ($379.35 million) deal.

UK's FTSE 100

