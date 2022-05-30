Kenya’s shilling hits new all-time low due to increased dollar demand

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling weakened on Monday to a new record low due to increased demand for dollars from importers in the manufacturing and energy sectors, and a dearth of inflows, traders said.

At 0708 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 116.70/90 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 116.60/80.

The shilling’s present level is a new all-time low, according to Refinitiv data.

The central bank is due to announce its latest benchmark lending rate decision later on Monday.