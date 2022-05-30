ANL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
ASC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
ASL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
AVN 80.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.51%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.25%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
TPL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.19%)
TREET 29.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.73%)
UNITY 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
WAVES 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 38.5 (0.9%)
BR30 15,652 Increased By 152.6 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,099 Increased By 237.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 16,413 Increased By 136.6 (0.84%)
Kenya’s shilling hits new all-time low due to increased dollar demand

Reuters 30 May, 2022

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling weakened on Monday to a new record low due to increased demand for dollars from importers in the manufacturing and energy sectors, and a dearth of inflows, traders said.

At 0708 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 116.70/90 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 116.60/80.

The shilling’s present level is a new all-time low, according to Refinitiv data.

Kenyan shilling eases due to increased importer dollar demand

The central bank is due to announce its latest benchmark lending rate decision later on Monday.

