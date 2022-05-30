ANL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
ASC 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
FNEL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
GGGL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.61%)
GTECH 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.43%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KEL 2.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.33%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.3%)
TELE 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.55%)
TPL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.04%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (6.07%)
TREET 29.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
TRG 82.59 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.82%)
UNITY 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.16%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 34.9 (0.82%)
BR30 15,738 Increased By 239.1 (1.54%)
KSE100 43,059 Increased By 198 (0.46%)
KSE30 16,393 Increased By 117.4 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India's Tata Motors signs agreement for potential purchase of Ford's Gujarat plant

Reuters 30 May, 2022

BENGALURU: Tata Motors Ltd said on Monday its electric mobility unit has signed an agreement to potentially acquire Ford Motor's Sanand vehicle manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The US automaker last year stopped production in India, where it had a less than 2% share of the passenger vehicle market and had struggled to turn a profit for more than two decades.

The company said earlier this month it was seeking options for its two factories in the country while shelving plans to make electric vehicles in India for exports.

Indian shares track Asia stocks to rise nearly 1%; Tata Motors jumps

The memorandum of understanding between Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, Ford India Private Ltd and the government of Gujarat includes the land, assets and all eligible employees working at the Sanand facility.

India Tata Motors Ford’s Gujarat plant

Comments

1000 characters

India's Tata Motors signs agreement for potential purchase of Ford's Gujarat plant

Next petroleum products price hike before June 30: Khurram Dastgir

Payment commitment to CPEC projects: PPIB MD facing the ire of PM

Import ban: Miftah issues clarification

Russian oil embargo: EU mulls compromise to break deadlock

Water talks: Pak team leaves for India

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

Increase in POL products’ prices: Pasha says: ‘Well, better late than never’

Discontinuation of special power tariff: Apparel textile sector warns govt of grave implications

PM reaches out to people in Hazara, a former PML-N stronghold

Read more stories