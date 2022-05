ECB should hike rates by 25 basis point increments: Lane

MADRID: The European Central Bank should raise interest rates by 25 basis point increments in July and September, ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane told a Spanish newspaper after several of his colleagues put a bigger, 50 basis point move on the table for July.

Lane also said that the ECB was not oblivious to the possibility of financial fragmentation in the 19 country currency bloc and was “committed to preventing it” within the limits of the bank’s mandate, newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday.