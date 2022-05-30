ANL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
ASC 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
FNEL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
GGGL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.61%)
GTECH 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.43%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
KEL 2.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.33%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.3%)
TELE 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.55%)
TPL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.04%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (6.07%)
TREET 29.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
TRG 82.59 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.82%)
UNITY 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.16%)
WAVES 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 34.9 (0.82%)
BR30 15,738 Increased By 239.1 (1.54%)
KSE100 43,059 Increased By 198 (0.46%)
KSE30 16,393 Increased By 117.4 (0.72%)
ECB should hike rates by 25 basis point increments: Lane

Reuters 30 May, 2022

MADRID: The European Central Bank should raise interest rates by 25 basis point increments in July and September, ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane told a Spanish newspaper after several of his colleagues put a bigger, 50 basis point move on the table for July.

Euro zone government bond yields fall, focus on ECB

Lane also said that the ECB was not oblivious to the possibility of financial fragmentation in the 19 country currency bloc and was “committed to preventing it” within the limits of the bank’s mandate, newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday.

European Central Bank

