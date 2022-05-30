ANL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
May 30, 2022
Markets

RBNZ chief economist says rate track could change if economic indicators do

Reuters 30 May, 2022

WELLINGTON: Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s chief economist Paul Conway said on Monday the central bank’s current rate track was their “best foot forward on their current view” but it could change depending on economic indicators.

“If we get six weeks or 12 weeks down the track and the place is cooling a bit more quickly than anticipated… we get to play the game again,” he said in an interview with Reuters.

New Zealand raises interest rates 50 bps, signals more aggressive hikes

He added, however, the monetary policy committee was really cognizant of the risks around inflation expectations getting away from them.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Paul Conway

