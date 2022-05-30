RBNZ chief economist says rate track could change if economic indicators do

WELLINGTON: Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s chief economist Paul Conway said on Monday the central bank’s current rate track was their “best foot forward on their current view” but it could change depending on economic indicators.

“If we get six weeks or 12 weeks down the track and the place is cooling a bit more quickly than anticipated… we get to play the game again,” he said in an interview with Reuters.

He added, however, the monetary policy committee was really cognizant of the risks around inflation expectations getting away from them.