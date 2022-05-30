Dollar slides toward monthly loss as Fed bets ease

SINGAPORE: The dollar was under pressure in Asia on Monday and was headed for its first monthly drop in five months as investors have scaled back bets that rising US rates will spur further gains and as fears of a global recession have receded a little.

The week ahead is full of data that could provide clues on the outlook for global growth, US interest rates and the dollar with Chinese Purchasing Managers’ Index figures, US jobs numbers and growth data in resource bellwether Australia.

Trade was likely to be light through Monday as US stock and bond markets close for the Memorial Day public holiday.

In Asia trade the dollar was a fraction weaker on the euro at $1.0746, just above a five-week low, having dropped about 1.5% on the common currency last week.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars extended a Friday rally to touch three-week highs, while the yen was steady at 126.98 per dollar.

The Aussie rose as far as 0.4% to $0.7189, and the kiwi 0.3% to $0.6556.

“The US dollar can fall further this week. Were it not for China’s lockdown, the global outlook would be brighter, and the dollar lower,” said Joe Capurso, head of international economics at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

Decent growth outside the United States tends to favour exporters’ currencies at the dollar’s expense.

The dollar index, which hit a two-decade high of 105.010 earlier in May dipped about 0.2% to 101.430 on Monday. Sterling held last week’s gains at $1.2649.

Norway’s crown and the Canadian dollar have hit multi-week highs, having gained along with oil prices as China’s easing lockdowns and the US driving season stoked demand and as Europe debates an embargo on Russian crude.

Reopening hopes also lifted China’s yuan to a one-week high of 6.6445 per dollar on Monday.

Shanghai said on Sunday “unreasonable” curbs on businesses will be removed from June 1, while Beijing reopened parts of its public transport as well as some malls.

Most analysts are wary of calling an outright end to the recent dollar strength.

However, investors have lately seized on hints the Federal Reserve, once it has hiked aggressively over the next two months, might then take a breather.

“The Fed has stopped short of validating calls for even more tightening, leading to a plateau in forward expectations,” said NatWest Markets’ global head of desk strategy, John Briggs.

Emerging market currencies have climbed in relief and in Asia, the Taiwan dollar, Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah all hit their highest for weeks.

Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3pc

The beaten-down South Korean won jumped through its 50-day moving average. The Colombian peso hovered near last week’s one-month high as traders viewed momentum of businessman Rodolfo Hernandez’s run for president as market friendly, with a run-off vote due on June 19.

Cryptocurrencies attempted a bounce but bitcoin, which rose 3%, is still pinned around $30,000.