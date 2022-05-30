ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
ASC 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
ASL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
AVN 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FNEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
GGGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
GTECH 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.17%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.1%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.65%)
TREET 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 26.8 (0.63%)
BR30 15,613 Increased By 113.8 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,040 Increased By 178.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,383 Increased By 107.1 (0.66%)
Dollar resumes slide as stock markets tentatively pick up

Reuters Updated 30 May, 2022

LONDON: The US dollar resumed its backward slide on Monday as risk appetite across markets tentatively strengthened, supported by more encouraging economic data and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a slower pace.

The dollar index - which tracks the greenback against six major rivals - is on track for its first monthly drop in five, as the safe haven currency loses steam after a breakneck start to the year.

The dollar index is on track for a more-than 1.5% drop in May - although it remains up about 6% on the year. It was last down a quarter of a percent on the day at 101.44.

Trade was likely to be light through Monday as US stock and bond markets close for the Memorial Day public holiday.

Data on Friday showed that US consumer spending rose more than expected in April as households boosted purchases of goods and services, and the increase in inflation slowed.

Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3pc

Analysts said the encouraging data, coupled with bets on a more cautious tightening path by the Fed, was weakening the dollar.

European shares scaled more-than three-week highs on Monday as easing COVID-19 restrictions and new stimulus in China helped sustain last week’s optimism.

“How the US consumer plays out from here and from a global perspective how the Chinese economy performs will be crucial determinants for broader investor risk appetite,” currency analysts at MUFG said in a note.

A slew of further economic data is due this week which could give clues on the outlook for global growth, including US jobs numbers and Chinese Purchasing Managers’ Index figures. German inflation data is expected at 1200 GMT today, ahead of euro zone inflation figures on Tuesday.

German annual inflation is expected to have risen to 8%, according to Refinitiv data, having hit a four-decade high of 7.8% last month.

The euro hit a monthly high versus the dollar of $1.07705, up 0.3%, ahead of the data.

The safe haven yen fell back 0.2% to 127.330 yen per dollar.

Sterling edge up 0.1% to $1.26400.

Cryptocurrencies attempted a bounce but bitcoin, which rose 4%, is still pinned around $30,000.

Euro Yuan Yen Commonwealth Bank of Australia US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars

